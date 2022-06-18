Harry Styles Takes No. 1 Tip Top For Week 4 With “As It Was”

There are people jostling at the gate of the tip Top. Five artists are entering the ranking.

Shawn Mendes made a thunderous entrance to the 22and place with “Whey you’re gone“. In 2019, he had made a huge world tube with his ex-girlfriend Camilla Cabello. Meanwhile, they separated ; it was therefore with a song around the end of love, not to say the breakup, that he had made his comeback, there is little.

The Avener alias, le Niçois Tristan Casara (for civil status) was revealed at the end of 2014 by his single Fade Out Lines. It’s with his song”Wheno wheno“that he enters the rankings in 26th place.

Berre is also invited in the ranking with “Say my name“. This title, released in 2022, takes him directly to 34th position.

The Franco-Israeli artist Amirformer finalist of The Voice France and honorary coach of The Voice Belgium, joins the ranking with his song “VSth evening“. He is received in 40th place.

In 43rd place, it’s Eros Ramazzotti that we find. After 4 years away, he returns with a new single announcing the arrival on the market of his next album in september. The featured song, named “ama“, advocates like value the universal love with a more modern style of music.