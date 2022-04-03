Harry Styles talks about ”explicit scenes” that fans will see in his next movies

Harry Styles Talks About Explicit Scenes Fans Will See In His Upcoming Movies

In 2010 one of the modern boybands with a high impact worldwide was born: One Direction. Although the band did not last long, it is impossible to deny that it became a musical phenomenon that moved the masses. Today, perhaps the former member who has stood out the most after his time in the band is Harry Styles, as he continued with his musical career with a style quite his own and successful that earned him his first Grammy last year for the song ” Watermelon Sugar”.

However, the also composer has given himself the opportunity to explore new paths in cinema. In 2021 he had a small cameo in Eternals-58% playing Eros, who is expected to have a more notable place in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But beyond special appearances, he is also about to release a film in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh under the direction of Olivia Wilde.

Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller that, according to what has been seen in its first trailer, will have very erotic and also violent moments. On the other hand, My Policeman is in post-production, a 1950s story where two men fall in love and one of them, the policeman, must marry a woman to maintain a “proper” image. Of course, this will be the opportunity for the musician to show his interpretive capacity beyond music, but would it have been difficult to perform this type of scene? During a recent interview with Capital FM, the actor spoke about it, warning whether or not it was convenient to see the tape with the family.

Styles joked that maybe he should do a different movie or change his scenes so fans could watch it with their parents because of the kind of stuff he filmed, as both have nudity and explicit moments. He assured that this was the first time that he had performed such a scene and spoke of his experience in showing a part of his intimacy before the cameras and an entire production team because of how explicit he could become.

”I think it depends a lot on who you’re working with and what the situation is. All I can say from my own experience is that I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship with the people that I was working with and that was the first thing, so that’s fine, everything was discussed and everything was very good. Above the filming, above anything that’s going on, there’s the cameras, there’s you, and we’re doing this together.”

Harry stressed that he had never done something like this before the cameras, and it was something he did not expect to happen, but it turned out to be a good experience, and who knows, maybe he will be encouraged to make more films with these types of explicit scenes. These will be the third and fourth films in which the interpreter of “As It Was” acts, a song that he has just released, after Dunkerque – 92% and Eternals, and it seems that he still has plans to continue in this medium, although he insists on that his real work is in music.

It was recently learned that he would be part of the main cast of the new version of Nosferatu – 97%, which would be carried out by Robert Eggers, however, due to scheduling issues, he had to leave the project. On the other hand, it has been rumored that he is also being considered for Dune 2. Meanwhile, Do n’t Worry Darling is expected to hit theaters in September this year.

Note originally published in Tomatazos

