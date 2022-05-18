Harry Styles talks about his romance with Olivia Wilde and his experience working with her

A rare comment from WildeStyle! Former One Direction singer, Harry Styles, has nothing but praise for his girlfriend, the actress and director Olivia Wildewhen talking about working with her on the set of her next thriller, Don’t Worry Darling

Don’t Worry DarlingWilde’s follow-up to his acclaimed debut Booksmart, follows Harry Styles Y Florence Pugh as a couple whose idyllic life in the Cold War is not what it seems. It’s the first leading role for the singer, who dove into acting with a small role in Dunkirk and recently joined the MCU.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

But the most important thing (for the purposes of this story, at least) is that the movie is where Wilde and Styles they first met. She had just come out of a breakup with her lifelong partner, Jason Sudeikis, in late 2020, when Styles was hired. Next thing you know, a celebrity couple is born!

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” said recently Harry Styles to Howard Stern, according to Page Six. “Acting is a very uncomfortable thing sometimes. I think you have to trust a lot. It takes a lot of trust if you want to give it your all, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are seen in Soho on March 15, 2022 in London, England. Neil Mockford

Juicy! The nail polish entrepreneur didn’t divulge anything about their super-private relationship, even when pressed for details by Stern, though on the topic of his new love song “Cinema,” Styles said, “I think it’s important to write from what you’re going on in that moment and trying to turn life into what you do. I guess the most you can capture from a moment is to be true to it!” AND! Yes, no, totally.

The song includes the lyrics, “You got, you got the movies. / I bring pop to the movies. / If that ain’t about a movie director dating a pop star…

Article originally published by Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.