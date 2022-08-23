Harry Styles talks about sexuality, love life and future plans

The new cover of “Rolling Stone” features Harry StylesBritish singer, songwriter and actor who shared his most personal thoughts with journalist Brittany Spanos.

In one of his most personal interviews, the 28-year-old singer, in addition to recounting his experience with the pandemic, focused on opening his heart about his commented love life and the discovery of his sexuality.

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only been with women publicly,’ and I don’t think I’ve ever been with any publicly. If they take a picture of you with someone, it does not mean that you have chosen to have a public relationship or something like that.

Harry, whom the journalist describes as a Zen and charming man, is about to release two films, in one of them, “My Policeman”, his character is homosexual, so he did not hesitate to express: “I think everyone, including me, they have their own journey to discover sexuality and become more comfortable with it.”

In recent years, the interpreter of “Watermelon Sugar” has gone hand in hand with that philosophy and that is that as a result of One Direction’s separation, Styles changed his way of dressing, he went from skinny pants to oversize tailored suits and from black to pink, among other things.

According to “Rolling Stone,” the singer, originally from Cheshire, UK, joined the likes of Mick Jagger and David Bowie in adapting a genre-fluid, label-free style.

The other film that Harry Styles is going to release during 2022 is “Don’t Worry Darling”, directed by Olivia Wildehis girlfriend since the beginning of 2021 and whom between the lines, the singer warned about the risk of going out with him, “Can you imagine? Having a second date with someone and saying, ‘Look, they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be crazy, and they’re going to be mean, and it’s not real… But anyway, what do you want to eat?’”

Olivia, 38, who was a partner of Jason Sudeikis, was questioned in the interview about the constant attacks she receives from some fans of the artist. “Personally, I don’t think hate defines fans of hers at all. Most of them are really good”, expressed the director.

Finally, the artist who defined himself as “stubborn, willing to be vulnerable, selfish at times and affectionate”, assured that he does not expect to act again in the near future

In a historical fact, Harry Styles will become the cover of “Rolling Stone” in 14 countries simultaneously, from Australia to Korea and from India to Great Britain, so the title ‘The most desired man in the world’ seems not be so far from reality.