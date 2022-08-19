Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, the Beatles… College classes get into pop culture

Louie Dean Valencia describes himself as a harry styles fanand had the idea of ​​​​devoting a university course to the singer during the confinement of the summer of 2020.

When I couldn’t travel to do my usual research, I started researching Harry — focusing on his art, how masculinity has changed over the past decade, celebrity culture and on the Internet.

Music lovers wishing to immerse themselves in the discography of Harry Styles on the benches of the school will be able to apply for registration with the Texas State University in the fall. However, priority will be given to students who are already following a university course in the Texas establishment.

Texas State University is not alone in providing a course specifically dedicated to the study of a successful singer. The Clive Davis Institute at New York University has been offering a courses tracing the career of Taylor Swiftfrom his recording debut in Nashville, Tennessee, to his transformation into a global pop icon.

On his side, the University of Liverpool launched in October a master’s degree on the Beatles. The students who are registered there immerse themselves, for a year, in the cultural and economic impact of the group on the British city, through seminars and visits to places in Liverpool. Unsurprisingly, these two courses are very popular with students.