Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, the Beatles… College classes get into pop culture

(ETX Daily Up) – Harry Styles isn’t just a successful singer. It will soon be the subject of a course given by Texas State University. If the initiative may surprise, it is far from being an isolated case. Many American and British universities now offer their students courses dedicated to great names in music. Decryption.

Louie Dean Valencia, associate professor of digital history at Texas State University, takes Harry Styles very seriously. So much so that he will teach, from next spring, a course dedicated exclusively to the interpreter of “Watermelon Sugar”. The researcher announced the news on July 16 on Twitter to the delight of the many fans of the British star.

It’s official, official. I’m teaching the world’s first ever university course on the work of #Harry Styles is happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University (see description). This is what tenure looks like. Let’s gooooo! pic.twitter.com/1z3vMZoxRV — Louie Dean Valencia (@BurntCitrus) July 16, 2022

The course will focus on the musical legacy of Harry Styles, as well as “the cultural and political development of the star in terms of gender and sexuality, ethnicity, class, nation and globalization, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism”. Like the Explain Louie Dean Valencia on social networks, there is no question of talking about the intimate life of the 28-year-old Englishman, but rather of studying “his work, his militant commitment” as well as films, songs, works of fiction and the philosophical writings that influenced him. “Just like we do when we study the work of Shakespeare, Toni Morrison, Virginia Woolf or any other great artist,” said the researcher.

When musicians become objects of university study

Louie Dean Valencia describes himself as a fan of Harry Styles, and had the idea of ​​devoting a university course to the singer during the confinement of the summer of 2020. “When I could not travel to do my usual research, I started researching Harry – focusing on his art, how masculinity has changed over the past decade, celebrity culture and the internet,” he told the outlet. KXAN Texas television.

Music lovers wishing to immerse themselves in the discography of Harry Styles on the benches of the school will be able to apply for registration with the Texas State University in the fall. However, priority will be given to students who are already following a university course in the Texas establishment.

Texas State University is not alone in providing a course specifically dedicated to the study of a successful singer. The Clive Davis Institute at New York University has been offering a course since February tracing the career of Taylor Swift, from her recording debut in Nashville, Tennessee, to her transformation into a global pop icon. For its part, the University of Liverpool launched a master’s degree on the Beatles in October. The students who are registered there immerse themselves, for a year, in the cultural and economic impact of the group on the British city, through seminars and visits to places in Liverpool. Unsurprisingly, these two courses are very popular with students.