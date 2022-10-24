Harry Styles, the reason for the fight between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

ANDThe reason for the fight between Olivia Wilde Y Florence Pugh apparently he was kept awake, and all because of the comments of a former nanny who worked for Wilde.

Erika Genaro I spoke with a foreign medium according to Page Sixto declare that Harry Styles I went out with Florfence before I went out with the director of “Don’t Worry Darling”who at that time was the sentimental partner of Jason Sudeikis.

Genaro’s confession

Through a video, Genaro affirmed that Sudeikis confessed to him that “Florence dated Harry even though she had a boyfriend”and it is that Pugh separated from his partner of many years, Zach Braffearly 2022.

Another source said that, “Flo saw Olivia and Harry on top of each other on set and it didn’t go down well, as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” which would mean the two came to be. dating Styles when they were still in a relationship with their exes.

Said scene would have occurred during the filming of “Don’t Worry Darling”, where Pugh and Styles were the protagonists in the film directed by Wilde.

Olivia and Florence deny the nanny’s version

Immediately Olivia and Florence They came out to deny the rumour.

Even, Wilde and Sudeikis They sent a statement in which they pointed out that Genaro’s statements are only slander and lies, which causes the love between Styles and Pugh cannot be fully confirmed.