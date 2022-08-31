Harry Styles would give his truck to his girlfriend Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles owns an impressive collection of cars, which we see him driving on a daily basis. However, one of them could no longer be found in the singer’s garage for giving it to his partner, Olivia Wilde. Slide and find out more!

August 31, 2022 4:25 p.m.

Harry Styles He began his musical career at the boy band British, One Direction, and despite the fact that they have already separated, they achieved success that has not stopped growing. He has launched 3 solo albums and is currently touring world tours with sold-out performances. Also debuted in the world of cinema with the movie dunkirk and when appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

one of his next releases on the big screen is Don’t worry darlingwhere he works together with the actress Florence Pughand the film is directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. Although the couple does not talk openly about their personal lives, they have been seen together several times since their relationship began in 2021. Where else did we see the film director was on top of one of the English artist’s cars, her Land Rover.

The singer is a fan of collectible cars, although he also has modern models in his millionaire garage. One of them is el Land Rover Range Rover SVRwhich has a 5.0L V8 engine that allows power of 510 hp and a top speed of 266km/h. In addition, mark a time 4.7 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h.

Harry bought this truck several years ago and we’ve seen him drive it more than once. Although he has not confirmed that he gave it to his girlfriend, Lately Olivia is the one who uses this car the most and is very satisfied on top of it. The actress has other cars in her garage as a Tesla Model X and an Audi Q3, but it seems that your partner’s SUV is a better option.

Although both are very discreet about their private lives, their relationship began on the film set and since then we have not stopped seeing them together either on the streets of Los Angeles or on Harry’s musical tours. They look very happy and, of course, now more than sharing their amazing cars.

