Harry, the advice he took himself



Harry and Meghan Markle, the film: first photos and harsh criticism of Fuga da Palazzo on social networks

One choice, only one, to safeguard one’s happiness and mental health. The objectives to be achieved, for the Prince Harry, they have always been clear. Even before deciding to leave the royal family to build a new life away from his land and the people who saw him born. Many i projects set up after his drastic decision, starting with start up of Life coaching which aims to help people in their private life and at work.

Harry and the topic of mental health

“Achieve maximum performance to have a positive impact on the whole world”, these were the words of Prince Harry a Fast Company Magazine, in a long interview in which he also returned to the topic of mental health to which he is very attached and which led to the core business of the start-up he created after his farewell to the Crown.

Work and happiness they must go hand in hand, according to Prince Harry, although they are often two concepts that are not brought to the same level. His research on the subject would in fact lead to interesting results:

“Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs who did not bring them joy and now put their mental health and happiness first. This is something to celebrate. Just as maximum physical health can reduce illness and help us recover from injury, being fit with the mind is a preventative measure that can help us avoid more serious problems and recover from past trauma. The effects on the individual and on the people around him are profound “.

Depression after Diana’s tragedy

This is not the last time Harry has dealt with the topic of mental health. In fact, he spoke openly about the problem in the Oprah Winfrey docu-series that aired on Apple +. There were many emotional trauma of which he spoke, which he tried to overcome by taking refuge in drug and alcohol addiction: “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to do anything to feel less ill. For someone like me who thought he didn’t need it, it was a revelation ”.

The decision to leave the royal family seemed irrevocable. Prince Harry is building a new life in California with his wife Meghan Markle and the two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana. What she still has to say about her family, following the scandalous interview with Oprah in early 2021, has been collected in a series of memoir that she will release from 2022.