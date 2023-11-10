Harry’s latest ‘inclination’, a no show at a planned birthday, shows that almost a year after ‘Spare’ he is still the same.

Prince Harry’s latest trail of negative publicity, including a somber appearance at a Katy Perry event, shows that almost a year after the publication of his scandal-filled memoir ‘Spare’ there’s not much to do, writes Nigel Jones Has changed.

Prince Harry is being accused of stealing the entertainment from his father and brother with a virtual stand-up comedy set. He joked about himself being a ginger in a video filmed for a comedy program to raise money for American veterans. In the video, Harry described himself as an “endangered species”. The cheeky video coincides with the historic King’s Speech delivered by her father King Charles to Britain’s Parliament and her brother Prince William’s visit to Singapore for the Earthshot Award. Royal commentators say the timing is likely no accident.

First, Britain’s Sunday Times told the newspaper that Harry would not be attending next week’s celebration of his father King Charles’s 75th birthday, in another public message about the family and institution he wrote in the ill-fated book. It was described as nonsense.

The Prince’s spokesperson then hit back, confirming that Harry was not invited to the party in any way: The implication being that it was the mean old King himself, rather than the virtuous Prince, who was in that country on his own. Was not responsible for any of the performances, which he left with his family, which he disapproved of. Back to public in 2021.

Harry next appeared in public with his wife Meghan Markle at the Katy Perry concert in Las Vegas, but he was clearly not happy.

He looked nervous and glowered throughout the glitzy event, barely spoke a word to Meghan and didn’t look like he was enjoying himself.

Royal commentator Kinsey Scofield says royal author Omid Scobie’s credibility is “in the gutter.” Mr Scobie is Harry and Meghan’s unofficial mouthpiece. Last week, he launched a surprise attack on the royal family in promotional material for his new book ‘Endgame’. The book is due to be released later this month, and is described as: “An in-depth examination of the current state of the British monarchy.” The book is about “an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen”. Willing to go to dangerous lengths to maintain his image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family.

Subsequently, the Daily Mail revealed the couple – who are tired of his constant preaching about climate change, carbon footprint and the need for us all to go green – flew from their California mansion to Vegas in the Texan oil heir’s private jet. Had flown for. Michael Hurd, friend of the Prince.

Harry is still patron of the charity Travelist, set up to encourage low carbon eco-tourism.

So the sheer hypocrisy of flying 40 minutes from Santa Barbara on a gas-guzzling, carbon-spewing private plane rather than flying on a regular flight clearly didn’t bother him.

While sharing his flight with actress Cameron Diaz and other celebrities, Harry’s older brother Prince William was setting a more responsible environmental example by flying from London to Singapore to present the annual Earthshot Awards on British Airways’ regular service.

Not that Harry would have consulted his siblings about their travel arrangements under any circumstances.

The brothers have completely fallen out after Harry accused William of physically attacking him over his “rude” Meghan comments in ‘Spare’.

Harry’s actions prove that the flood of negative publicity he has invited since writing his sour memoir has not once convinced him to change his arrogant and spoiled behavior.

As long as he continues to behave like a bleating child with zero self-awareness, he will remain unwanted in his native land which he clearly hates.

Sorry Harry, but the feeling is mutual.

Nigel Jones is a historian and journalist whose work has appeared in major British publications including The Guardian, The Daily Mail and The Spectator. His previous positions include deputy editor of History Today and reviews editor of BBC history magazines.