Harry’s legal battle to pay for his escort in GB – World

Prince Harry is seeking a judicial review after the British Home Office’s refusal to allow him to pay out of his own pocket for police protection for himself and his family when in the UK. The BBC reports.

The Duke of Sussex would like to personally finance the protection for his family rather than asking his subjects to pay the bill after the break with the Royal Family, thus obtaining a private escort like that which he enjoys in the United States Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.

With the approach of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry’s request is read as the intention to seize the occasion of the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the kingdom, to let her grandmother know the latest born Lilibet who just to June will be one year old.

Prince Harry’s request for judicial review in September follows a security incident in London in July 2021 when the Duke’s car was chased by photographers as it left a charity event, a legal representative explained.

A statement reads: “Prince Harry inherited a life-long safety risk at birth. He remains sixth in line to the throne, has served two rounds of combat in Afghanistan and in recent years his family. it has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats “.

“The United Kingdom – he continues – will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country where he wants his wife and children to be safe. With the lack of police protection, there is too great a personal risk”.