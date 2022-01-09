Harsh statement from Bologna against the Lega: “Postponement unmotivated and penalizing. We are stunned”

“Bologna FC 1909, having acknowledged the incomprehensible decision of Lega Serie A to postpone the Cagliari-Bologna match to Tuesday 11 January, intends to express its total and firm aversion to an unmotivated, penalizing and vexatious choice”. With this official release, the Bologna takes a position on the decisions of the Serie A League on the changes to the times of the last round of the championship (here the measures in detail).

“All the members of the team group – continues the note from Bologna – have been in home isolation since Wednesday and will remain there until tonight due to a provision by the Bologna AUSL, whose legitimacy has also been confirmed by the Emilia Romagna Regional Administrative Court. players who do not test positive for Covid-19 will therefore have to leave for Cagliari tomorrow and play a championship match on Tuesday without actually having been able to train for a week, with all the consequent risks also for the safety of the athletes “.

“We are shocked by a measure taken without real need for urgency (neither Bologna nor Cagliari play the European cups and therefore there is no shortage of dates available on the calendar) – concludes the rossoblù statement – which shows contempt for the most elementary principles of competitive equity and protection of the physical integrity of the players “.