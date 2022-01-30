Harsh statement from Fiorentina fans: “Vlahovic cowardly, treacherous club”

“We thought, proudly, that we had left behind us the black period of capital gains and business with the unnameable, and then plunged back into it in an instant. A city that had fully embraced its battles, and that would continue to embrace them in the future too, she felt abandoned and betrayed. It will not be an anonymous caricature attacked probably on the waves of disappointment to be able to represent the thought of Florence, unless this is what they want her to believe. It would have been more right than to be represented on Ponte Vecchio, it was not so much her, but those who pushed her to make this decision, which has, in an incontrovertible way, exacerbated the pain of never compensated wounds. We Rocco do not cheer Fiorentina for trophies or victories. Our greatest victory is and it will always be to be Florentine, we love our colors and we love our identity of which we are proud and proud. We have been by his side in all the battles within opened from the stadium, to the sports center up to the struggle to change that system that we have known for decades. We are not willing to see our passion trampled: above all by the umpteenth operation made by his market men who sincerely do not seem to us to represent his way of living this adventure with us at all. We look forward to you, President. Fiorentina and the people of her need you here. Not us, but an entire city is waiting for you to understand. We want to give the last message to the team which is the thing that really matters at the moment. You have shown that you have the attributes, we are with you. Other battles await us, perhaps to make someone regret leaving at night like a coward. “