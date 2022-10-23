“Hart of Dixie,” a classic medical drama that resurfaces on HBO Max, on the most watched list

“Hart of Dixie” Lead Actors: Scott Porter as George, Jaime King as Lemon, Rachel Bilson as Dr. Zoe Hart, Wilson Bethel as Wade, Cress Williams as Lavon. (Mathieu Young/The CW)

Hart of Dixie (in the heart of the south) is a comedy-drama series that originally premiered on The CW on September 26, 2011. The story was created and directed by Leila Gerstein, Known for being the creator of gossip-girl. This is starring Rachel Billson (The pending list; The last Kiss).

Currently the series It has 4 seasons and its synopsis tells that a doctor decides one day to move to a small town in the middle of nowhere, according to her, that changes her life. His latest installment was released in 2015.

“Hart of Dixie” is a 2011 medical drama. (The CW)



Hart of Dixie follows Dr. Zoe Hart, who aspires to be like her father and become a cardiothoracic surgeon. However, after four years of residency in one of the best hospitals in New York, Zoe does not get a scholarship for being too cold with patients and if she wants to get the scholarship for the following year, Zoe will have to work as a general practitioner. For this reason, she accepts a job offer made years ago on her graduation day. That leads her to move south and work in a small medical clinic in a town called Bluebell, Alabama.

There, he discovers that the man who had offered him the job was his real biological father; and she Zoe decides to stay at the clinic in order to learn more about him. Throughout the series she often finds herself in trouble for not understanding the ways of the southerners (culture shock) and she quickly falls in love with George, but chooses to stay in the background since he is engaged.

“Hart of Dixie is one of the most viewed productions in the last week of August 2022 on HBO Max. (Greg Gayne/The CW)

Hart of Dixie is the fifth most watched production at this time in HBOMax. In addition to having Rachel Billson within her cast, other actors accompanying her are James King (And where are the blondes?), Cress-Williams, Wilson Bethel, Scott Porter, Armelia McQueen, Mallory Moye, Kaitlyn Black, Tim Matheson Y Ross Phillips; among others.

The plot of this story is similar to that of other series like everwood, Doctor in Alaska either doctor matthew. They all have in common a doctor who has to adapt to an environment other than the one from which he comes, with the difficulties that this entails.

Rachel Bilson is the protagonist of “Hart of Dixie”. (The CW Network)

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Hart of Dixie it had an average rating of 81% and an 88% audience score globally. So, if you like drama, comedy and medical life situations, watch it for HBOMax.

