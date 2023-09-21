Harvard pioneer and workplace health advocate

There is no doubt that the history of science is marked by the presence of visionary figures who saw the world in an innovative way and attempted to go against the current, challenge established norms, and create new paths in their fields of study. . Among these notable individuals, stands out Alice HamiltonA pioneer in industrial toxicology who shines with an indelible legacy.

Alice, who grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, earned a bachelor’s degree in medicine and focused her efforts on study of occupational diseases and the consequences of exposure to certain toxic chemicals and metals by industrial workers. Her great intelligence and dedication to worthy causes and social activism earned her a great reputation, which, combined with her gifts for science, earned her a teaching position at Harvard, making her one of the most influential people in the world. first lady Who accessed its symbol medical faculty.

a great dedication

Alice Hamilton was born on February 27, 1869 in a cultured family in the state of Indiana. His father, Montgomery Hamilton, had studied at the prestigious universities of Princeton and Harvard, and he desired that all of his children receive a complete and exemplary education. Alice was the second of her children and although the rest of her siblings became essayists, teachers or artists, it was her name received the highest recognition,

Sylvia Earle, pioneer of underwater exploration

Eager to contribute to social work and collaborate with society, Alice left Indiana Study Medicine in Connecticut, However, he returned to Indiana after some time to expand his knowledge: he received science classes from a private teacher and attended various anatomy courses at the University of Fort Wayne. Eventually, he ended up enrolling University of Michigan Medical School in 1892 and received his long-awaited bachelor’s degree only one year later.

However, after various jobs in hospitals and medical centers, she found herself disinterest in medical practice And look forward to continuing study and research. Therefore, after gaining some clinical experience, he decided to return to the University of Michigan, where he studied bacteriaWhich contributed to the development of a greater interest in public health and, in particular, occupational health.

hull house

In 1897, Alice Hamilton accepted an offer to work as a professor at the Women’s Medical School of Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. This position allowed him Fulfill your desire for social activismBecause in addition to collaborating in the teaching of new professionals, she worked as a doctor at Hull House, the reformist settlement founded by social activist Jane Addams, the conqueror of the late 18th century. Nobel Peace Prize in 1931,

DC

In front of Hull House in Chicago.

In that home, physical and mental health professionals, as well as various volunteers provide Help migrants and workers Who worked in inhumane conditions and were trapped in absolute poverty. For Alice it was an opportunity to be exposed to the terrible working conditions of factory workers as well as Study and investigate various pathologies which were devastating that community, such as typhoid fever and tuberculosis.

Alice received this title due to progress in occupational diseases Leader in Occupational Therapy Well, until that moment, no series of research dedicated to that area had been opened. In fact, his work earned him enviable prestige at the time and he was even appointed to the Illinois Commission on Occupational Diseases, a leading research group in the study of diseases related to working conditions, especially regarding the consequences of research. In. lead, arsenic, mercury or radium,

Valentina Tereshkova is the first woman in space

first at harvard

Thus, by 1916, Alice Hamilton had become Leading authority in the United States on lead poisoning He mentioned. He also had a relevant role during World War I, in which the United States Army assigned him resolve an unknown pathology Which affected the workers of ammunition plants. Hamilton discovered that workers were becoming ill due to exposure to the explosive trinitrotoluene, or TNT.

Thus, soon after the war, he was offered a position as an assistant professor in the newly created Department of Industrial Medicine at Harvard. Alice accepted, thus she became The first woman to be appointed to the teaching staff of that institution And rising like a whole feminism context For the women of that time. still New York Tribune published the news as a milestone, with the headline “A Woman at Harvard – The Last Citadel Has Fallen – Sex Has Come.”

DC

Alice Hamilton, pioneer of occupational therapy in the United States.

However, Alice She did not get the same luxuries as her male colleagues., In the years she held that position, until 1935, she never received a promotion and, in fact, was only renewed for short three-year contracts every year. Furthermore, they were excluded from social activities and on top of that, they were not allowed to participate in the university’s inauguration ceremony march or attend graduation ceremonies.

Feminism and legacy of activism

During the years she spent at Hull House, Alice came into contact with a variety of people Pacifist and feminist movements Which took her to the International Women’s Congress in The Hague in 1915. Additionally, his friendship with Jane Addams opened up a large contact list that allowed him to stay updated about new movements, reforms, and protests around the world. An example of this was her cordial relationship with the Dutch feminist and suffrage pacifist aletta jacobs,

Hypatia of Alexandria, scientist who illuminated Egypt

Throughout her life, Alice Hamilton was decorated with various titles, honors, and awards due to her illustrious career. Among them, the year 1956 is prominent, when Time magazine named him Woman of the Year in Medical Fieldor 1947, when she became the first woman to win Lasker Award For his contribution to the public interest.

Hamilton died on September 22 at his home in Hadleyme, Connecticut, at the age of 101. Just three years later, he posthumously became a member of National Women’s Hall of Fame, Her research and concern for the working conditions of the most disadvantaged made Alice Hamilton an icon in the fight for decent working conditions, as well as an essential figure in feminism and the history of science and medicine.