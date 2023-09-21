Harvard pioneer and workplace health advocate

There is no doubt that the history of science is marked by the presence of visionary figures who saw the world in an innovative way and attempted to go against the current, challenge established norms, and create new paths in their fields of study. . Among these notable individuals, stands out Alice HamiltonA pioneer in industrial toxicology who shines with an indelible legacy.

Alice, who grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, earned a bachelor’s degree in medicine and focused her efforts on study of occupational diseases and the consequences of exposure to certain toxic chemicals and metals by industrial workers. Her great intelligence and dedication to worthy causes and social activism earned her a great reputation, which, combined with her gifts for science, earned her a teaching position at Harvard, making her one of the most influential people in the world. first lady Who accessed its symbol medical faculty.

