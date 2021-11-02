Harvey Weinstein withdrew Good Will Hunting to spite Williams

The blockbuster by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Good Will Hunting, is proof that a small project can lead to great results. In fact, the 1997 Gus Van Saint drama – which dedicated Matt Damon to the big screen – grossed over $ 225 million at the box office and won two Oscars. However, not everyone knows the vicissitudes related to the film and the drama that broke out following the end of filming.

The director of Mallrats (as well as executive producer of Good Will Hunting), Kevin Smith, said that the dishonored founder of Miramax, Harvey Weinstein, he wanted to withdraw the indie film, in advance, from movie screens in an effort to mess up the career of the star Robin Williams. In Smith’s new book, Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash, the 51-year-old revealed that Williams had a back-end deal that if the drama grossed over $ 100 million, he would take more of the profits and split that tally with Miramax. In an interview with the Daily Beast, the director later said he was “not sure if it was a 50/50 split”.

He also added: “I remember when Good Will Hunting it was coming out in theaters and I felt like something big was happening and I was like, ‘Wait? There is all this Oscars buzz, so why pull the film out of theaters if it was all about making money? ” And they did it because keeping it in theaters meant more money would go to Robin. He was hindered by greed“. Many of Smith’s cult films like Clerks, Chasing Amy, Jersey Girl And Dogma they were produced by Weinstein and Miramax, so the partnership was now consolidated. It is also good to remember that despite Good Will Hunting was made on a limited budget of $ 10 million, garnered nine Osca nominations: Affleck and Damon won Best Screenplay and Williams won for the Best Supporting Actor.

Will Hunting Rebel Genius cast: a game of very sad greed

To reveal all these unprecedented backstories that are now part of the history of cinema is, precisely, Kevin Smith. He who coined the now infamous name “Bennifer“. The nickname was given to Ben Affleck and fiancée Jennifer Lopez in the early years of their love. In fact, Lopez and the actor of Argon they starred together in Smith’s 2004 comedy Jersey Girl as a young couple. So it was he who consecrated their love in the history of gossip. History that has re-emerged thanks to the return of the two, just this year. “Most of the people out there, including Ben and Jen themselves, are like, ‘Thanks, bitch,’” Smith confesses in amusement.