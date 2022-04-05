has 140 euros discount

The realme mobile falls in price and can be yours for less than you expect. It wastes power and speed.

The realme GT Neo 2 crashes on Amazon, you can take it for only 309 euros in its version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Is one of the lowest prices so fara great opportunity.

The realme mobile went on sale with a price of 449 euros, you take it with 140 euros discount. Its feature sheet is up to the best, it has a Super AMOLED screen, one of the most powerful Qualcomm chips, a very fast charge and 5G. Very few can offer something like that for 300 euros.

This realme is a beast

The terminal arrives with a 6.62-inch Super AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. That high refresh rate translates into speed and fluidity, we are facing a high-level panel. Realme’s smartphone promises a really good multimedia experience, it may be the best place to enjoy games, series and movies.

Qualcomm’s 800 series has the best processors on the scene and this realme is lucky enough to incorporate one of them. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 it’s quite a beast, you will be able to squeeze demanding games and applications without problems. Those 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage are more than interesting numbers, you will have plenty of space and you will be able to work with several heavy applications at the same time.

You can charge your battery at full speed 5,000mAharrives with an impressive 65W fast charge. You will be able to recover energy whenever you need it, you will never leave home without a battery again. The Chinese device also has NFC and 5G connectivityit lacks nothing so that you are always connected.

We met with 3 cameras on the back of the realme GT Neo 2: it arrives with a 64 megapixel main sensoran 8 megapixel wide angle and a macro sensing 2 megapixel. In the hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

You don’t have to pay 1,000 euros to receive a powerful smartphone at home, with a large screen and top features. The realme GT Neo 2 is one of the best purchases you can make for 300 euros, one of the best options if you are looking for power at a good price. We are facing one of the limited offers of Amazon, if you are interested, do not think about it too much.

