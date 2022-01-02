Has 2021 not solved the problems of the world? Don’t worry! 2022 will take care of it

2021 did not speak: the pandemic has not taken away and none of the other troubles that afflict the world, conflicts, famines, poverty, migrations, national and individual selfishness. Don’t worry !, 2022 takes care of it, which, like every year, starts with the best resolutions.

Pandemic side, we will stop counting the waves and learn how to cohabit with the virus; and we will find that some of the threats to peace, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the annexation of Taiwan by China they are just agitated bogeys from Moscow and Beijing and magnified by the West, to fuel situations of international tension that are a convenient screen behind which to hide the internal quarrels with which all leaders, democratic or authoritarian, must confront.

Only on one front would the Italians be deluded into hoping that 2022 can do better than 2021: the sport. Because to win as much as last summer, between the European football championships and the Tokyo Games, as well as the “bisex” European volleyball championships and a myriad of other successes, is really a chimera. To tell the truth, in alpine skiing we are well off, in view of the Beijing Games, but in football we have to struggle until spring to know if we go to the World Cup in Qatar or if, for the third time ever, and the second in a row, we will be relegated – as European champions – to the spectators’ bench.

What then also the maximum sporting events 2022, together with the World Athletics Championships in Eugene in Oregon from 15 to 24 July, they are already polluted by geo-politics: a part of the West diplomatically boycotted the Beijing Winter Games from 4 to 20 February, in protest of China’s indifference to human rights; and a large part of reasoning humanity is uncomfortable with the World Cup in Qatar from November 21st to December 18th. The emirate that plays to tip the balance between Sunnis and Shiites is, like all monarchies in the Gulf, an excellent payer, but is certainly not at the top of the charts for the respect of women and for the safety of workers – see the massacre in the construction sites for the preparation of the stadiums. It is strange, however, that these issues come to a head in the run-up to competitions and not when the top managers of world sport, whether they are the IOC or FIFA, make reckless choices, dictated more by interest – sometimes even personal – than respect for sporting ethics.

But let’s get out of the playful parenthesis. Two electoral appointments are outlined in red on the 2022 international political agenda: the French presidential elections on 10 and 24 April, and the elections of midterm in the United States on November 8. But the electoral agenda is full of other appointments. In the EU, we vote in Austria – the presidential elections, to which, however, the policies could be added, given the delicate situation that arose with the departure of Sebastian Kurz -, Slovenia, Hungary, Sweden and Portugal – and it cannot be ruled out that votes are also being cast in Italy.

Then there are the presidential elections in Brazil – on 2 October – and in Colombia – on 29 May -, in India – it will be the usual marathon – and in the Philippines – on 9 May. If the predictions are respected, two presidents of “Trumpian” style will miss, the homophobe and denier Jair Messias Bolsonaro and the authoritarian and violent Rodrigo Duterte. Voter appointments in Australia, South Korea, Lebanon, Tunisia, Kenya and elsewhere as well. Without forgetting the phantom elections in Libya, which always seem imminent, but which they always fade away in extremis – as it happened last week.

Other dates on the new year’s international agenda are G7 Summit from 26 to 28 June in the Bavarian Alps, at Schloss Elmau – the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he will therefore make his debut among the big names as president – and the G20 Summit in the autumn in Bali under the Indonesian presidency. The European summits will take place in Brussels on a more or less quarterly basis – the first on 24 and 25 March and 23 and 24 June – and the spring and autumn events of International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The presidential elections in France and the midterm in the United States they have special values. In France, Emmanuel Macron, president-in-office and candidate for reconfirmation – on paper he is the favorite – will have to balance the electoral campaign and European commitment, because France, from January 1st to June 30th, holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU: one semester in which also falls the end of the Conference on the future of Europe, if the terms are not extended given the smallness of what has been produced so far.

The conjuncture among the first steps of the new German government, after 16 years at the helm Angela Merkel, the French electoral appointment and the Italian political uncertainty – the games for the presidency of the Republic can change government structures and affect the duration of the legislature – plays against the European Union, committed to definitively overcoming the pandemic, “governing” the recovery of the economy, enforcing the principles of the rule of law to its members, offering a common response to problems such as migration flows and European defense. It is difficult to do this without strong, safe and stable leadership, which cannot be offered at this stage by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, politically weakened because his party, which is the CDU, is today in opposition in Germany.

In the United States, where the president’s popularity Joe Biden it is very low, does not cause a pandemic or an Afghan route but due to inflation which is once again eroding workers’ incomes despite GDP growth, the midterm vote risks depriving the Democratic Party of the majority both in the Senate, where the situation is in equilibrium – 50 Democratic senators and 50 Republicans – both in the House, where instead the Democrats have a handful of seats more than the Republicans.

Already weakened by his mistakes and by the litigation within the democratic galaxy, where the left is dissatisfied with the social measures adopted so far, Biden therefore risks living the second half of his mandate from “lame duck”: a prospect that would reinforce presidential ambitions in 2024’s Donald Trump, which continues to exert strong control over the Republican party; and that it would not benefit international security, because only leaders who are confident in themselves and in their role they can make forward-looking decisions, while leaders in the balance look to the short term.