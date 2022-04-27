has 5G and 100 euros discount

Share

The POCO F3 5G is discounted at the official Xiaomi store and is one of the best purchases you can make.

Do you want a powerful mobile but do not want to spend too much? The LITTLE F3 5G is a great option, and you can take it for only €249 in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You have a 100 euro discount!

Very few smartphones can stand up to this POCO F3 5G for less than 250 euros, it is one of the best purchases in the Xiaomi catalog. It comes with a very complete card in which we find the Snapdragon 870a 120Hz AMOLED display, 3 cameras Y 5G connectivitybetween many other things.

Buy from Xiaomi: LITTLE F3 5G

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at a discount

Our protagonist arrives with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Those 120 Hz translate to fast and smooth experiencewhen you get used to it you can’t go back to a traditional 60hz display. It’s a feature that has become a must have for me.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, one of the most powerful processors of the North American firm, is in charge of bringing it to life. It will move heavy applications and games without problems, you can rest easy and enjoy its speed. As we have pointed out, in this offer it comes along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, you will have plenty of space and you will be able to work with several heavy applications at the same time without difficulty.

The Asian mobile houses inside a 4,520 mAh battery and a fast charge of 33W. Do you have to leave home and are you at 20%? Plug it in for a few minutes while you finish getting ready and you’ll see how it recovers energy at full speed. The Chinese smartphone it also has NFC and 5G technologyit lacks nothing when it comes to connectivity.

Xiaomi has added 3 cameras on the back of this POCO F3, and you will be able to take good pictures with them. Enjoy a 48 megapixel main sensorwhich is accompanied by a wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixel. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a 20-megapixel front camera for your selfies.

Buy from Xiaomi: LITTLE F3 5G

As you have seen, you have the opportunity to get hold of a complete and powerful mobile at a spectacular price. We have been recommending this POCO F3 5G for a while and it is still one of the best purchases you can make under 300 euros. The 249 euros of this offer is not seen every day, so hurry up, it will only be available for a limited time.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!