As written in recent days, the cluster of January 6 would probably have given medium-term indications but it is still premature to bandage your head. What triggered this retracement for the moment? The possibility that the Fed may raise interest rates in a few months already.

How come? Inflation has reached high levels and has almost reached full employment, and therefore the double mandate of the Central Bank seems “fulfilled”. Has a correction of several weeks started in the markets? It is very premature to give space to this hypothesis. Let’s proceed step by step.

At 5:08 pm on the trading day on January 6th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

16,049

Eurostoxx Future

4,313.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,565

S&P 500 Index

4,705.43.

Our annual forecast

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

Maximum in the first 2 weeks of the year and then down until the month of June / July.

What are we waiting for for the current week?

Bearish side phase between Monday and Tuesday and then up until Friday. At the moment, the champion course seems to be subject to a change but let’s see what happens tomorrow.

Has a correction of several weeks started in the markets? The operational map

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 16.144. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 15,046.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.336. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 4,026.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 27.820. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,315.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.798. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,733.

Investment position in progress from a multidays perspective

The Longs on Wall Street were closed at the opening today, tomorrow we will close the Longs on the European stock lists analyzed in this column. We therefore remain Flat awaiting events.

How could Friday’s trading day be conducted?

Difficult to make a prediction.

One question: are there the conditions to witness a sharp drop in prices? At the moment it does not seem to us, but let’s see what will happen tomorrow.