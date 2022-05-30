María León: has an appointment with fans in June | instagram

The Alchemy Tour continues so fans of the beautiful singer and dancer María León have an appointment with her on Saturday June 11, it will be that day that she will be performing in the state of Jalisco, the city of Guadalajara.

Recently, the singer was performing in Guanajuato at the events that she had scheduled, however, this new date is part of her Alchemy Tour, so she left you the link where you can have access to buy the tickets and be able to see her perform her hits live, then as she is also a dancer, her presentations become a show in general.

Through a video that he posted on his Instagram feed where they showed many things that were needed in the preparation, since they are assembling the team, rehearsals by María, moments when he is portrayed with his followers and when he is presenting the concerts.

You may also be interested in Ricky Martin, the special operation he underwent

In the header of the post he gave information about the concert, it would be in the Monumental Plaza De Toros Nuevo Progreso and added the ashtag of the pride march, since the month of June is the month of LGBT+ pride, even in that month they carry out a march that They make up people who are part of the community.

María León: has a date with fans in June, photo: instagram



Precisely on the same day that the singer will perform, another great artist will make an appearance, in the case of Edith Marquezthe event will start at 6:00 pm and having as a special guest Bastian Marquez

CLICKING HERE you can see the post of Mary Leon.

Now, the 39-year-old singer is a coach for the children’s talent show that is “The voice Kids“, that even on Tuesday the news was released that this talent contest will come to an end, revealing the winner that same day, this was announced by the television station in charge of broadcasting the program, being TV Azteca.

They are even about to open a new season of The Voice with other coaches, next Monday, June 6, this time it would no longer be María León part of them, but Ha-Ash, Joss Favela, Yuridia and David Bisbal.