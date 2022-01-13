has a long bob and caramel shades

Cindy Crawford has changed her look. She entrusted her hair to the well-known hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos who illuminated her hair with caramel shades.

After reigning unchallenged on the catwalks of the nineties, becoming the fashion icon of an entire generation, today at 56 years old Cindy Crawford she is a woman who has kept her beauty intact and who never ceases to fascinate. She has nothing to envy to today’s models, in fact she continues to pose on the cover and work in the fashion world. His daughter is following in his footsteps. Kaia Gerber and the supermodel are very similar: the 20-year-old has already worked with the main houses in the sector, both modeling and posing for advertising campaigns (Versace, Valentino, Chanel, Prada, Burberry to name just a few). His career is on the rise, while that of his mother shows no signs of waning: at the moment he is working on a top secret project that required a change of look.

Cindy Crawford’s beauty secrets

The legendary supermodel works hard to keep fit, through a healthy lifestyle. And his physique that has always remained toned and athletic proves it, the result of constant and frequent sporting activity. Obviously, nutrition is also an essential element, impossible to overlook in order to show off her enviable figure and her healthy body. And when he wants to indulge himself a pampering of relaxation the model has no doubts: bathing in the jacuzzi twice a day is what regenerates her and brings her back to the world.

The new look of the model

Something is brewing even though it has not yet been revealed precisely what. Cindy Crawford is back on set for a new top secret work project, the first of 2022. He didn’t reveal the details, but showed a behind-the-scenes look to share the chosen look with fans and followers. The model is dressed in a sporty way, with a petrol green suit. But the highlight is her hair. The hairstyle was done by Dimitris Giannetos, hair style of many celebrities.

Camila Cabello and Britney Spears, for example, have entrusted their hair to him. The first drastically changed her look by opting for a bob while the second turned to him to refresh and give brightness to her blonde. For Cindy Crawford, the well-known hairdresser has thought of something very glamorous. He cut her hair, giving them the shape of a slightly wavy long bob and gave it to them a new color. The 56-year-old went from dark brown to a lighter shade with caramel undertones. Cindy doesn’t miss a beat!