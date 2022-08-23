Has anyone asked that weird girl if she wanted to be in style?

It’s funny how in this caricature of the ‘weird friend’ She is often portrayed as unattached to fashion, an interest reserved for the frivolous and popular girls in the class, yet having a uniform so entrenched in the popular imagination. She’s wearing nerd glasses, cutesy flower shirts and pigtails…she’s Suzie from Stranger Things!

You can also wear baggy shirts, dyed dark hair, or accessories such as beanies, hoods, or caps that act as a symbolic barrier that protects the introvert from the outside world. They are to adolescence what blankets of attachment or doudous to early childhood and too effective a visual to overlook in the wardrobe department.

Another quality that seems to be inherent in all of them and also serves as armor is that attitude of indifference to the opinions of others or the perfect alibi to dress as you please.

Deep down, the weird girl has always known she was weird and at some point she started to like it. So she, instead of devoting her efforts to hiding it, she found a certain taste in her eccentricity, she reappropriated that quirkiness that made her special and began to claim it as part of her unique personality. Clothes opened up that new avenue for experimentation that the narrow-mindedness of those around her denied her.. She became a vehicle of expression for her confusing and sometimes incoherent messages, so we are not sure how she would have felt that the popular girls have decided to copy her…

How did you see a weird girl or weird girl?

And it is that even though in its beginnings, aesthetics weird girl As the effortless chic (I said, before being -core everything was chic) tried to ignore fashion, subvert it, has ended up being absorbed by the system. In part, because trends have begun to focus on the girl who was previously mocked and the Bella Hadids of the world have begun to adopt her style. Rare before, now more and more mainstream.