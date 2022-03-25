Has Apple accidentally leaked iOS 16?

Apple has been able to show an image of iOS 16 ahead of time, although they rectified it in just a few minutes.

We are only a few months away from the release of iOS 16 and not too many news have been leaked. We have simply seen some leaked images that show the possible new widgets as well as the possible list of devices that could be upgraded to the new system. But now Apple could have made a mistake showing an image of an iPhone with iOS 16 in one of his latest posts.

Apple has just announced one of its latest innovations that allows carry your driver’s license and ID in the iPhone Wallet app. And in making the announcement on its website, Apple posted an image of an iPhone with an ID card in the Wallet app, however shortly after he changed it since there was something that did not agreeand what they realized in Cult Of Mac.

Below we leave you the two screenshots of the iPhone, where top left you can see a new icon that is not available in iOS 15. Is it an image from a previous version of iOS 16? We do not know.

It is certainly quite strange, since taking a screenshot is not something extremely difficult. Therefore, it seems clear that the capture that Apple uploaded in the first instance does not correspond to the current version of iOS 15. We don’t know if it’s iOS 16 or if it’s a test version, but that icon isn’t currently available on the iPhone.

The “back” icon has been available on iOS for a long time, and although it has changed form, it has always been a clear icon with a back arrow. In this case, the icon appears to be similar to a menu with many options. Something that could agree with the theory that it is a test system and not iOS 15.

A new leak of iOS 16 arrives (and you will like it)

It can also be about a simple mistake, although of course it is the strangest. Making a capture does not imply having to delete buttons or anything like that. Quite a mystery.

