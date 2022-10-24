has been 1 peso away from crossing the barrier of 5 thousand pesos. It has been listed at 4,999

The price of the dollar in Colombia refuses to give in and this Monday, October 24, the day began again with increases in its price that place it above 4,900 pesos, approaching once again to fulfill the predictions of some experts who put it on the barrier of 5,000 pesos at the beginning of this week, taking into account that the panorama does not change and little by little the pressure increases.

According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, This currency began operations with an initial cost of 4,925 pesos, a value with which it remains once again very close to its historical maximums in the country, without giving signs that it will begin to fall in the short term. With this, there are already six days in a row of constant increases for this currency, while the peso remains downhill.

However, the news of the moment is related to the trend shown by the official currency of the United States, which is strongly rising, even reaching new historical highs of 4.99 pesos, thus leaving behind the 4,958 of last Friday. This situation worries many because of the effects it could have on the already high inflation and on the decision of the Banco de la República about what is coming in terms of interest rates for November.

Taking another look at the movement of the dollar in Colombia, With a cutoff at 8:30 am, its average price is around 4,950 pesos and 27 cents, which also exceeds by more than 37 the Representative Market Rate set for today by the Financial Superintendence at 4,913 pesos and 24 cents. We must not forget that last Friday the first TRM in the country’s history was set above 4,900, after a week of record highs.

For experts such as Juan Eduardo Nates, an analyst at Credicorp Capital, although the markets are a little calmer this day, there is still no news to help reinforce confidence in the Colombian peso. Investors are still waiting for the announcements made by Banco de la República this week regarding interest rates and the Issuer’s new strategy to deal with inflation.

“We come from a past week where, at the end of it, there was some optimism and this has made the environment calm down a bit, with a rate market that is already beginning to stabilize, mainly with respect to expectations, which is will focus these days on what the Fed (Federal Reserve or US central bank) does and the inflection points that allow taking advantage of the maximum for inflation in that country”, explained this expert.

A recent analysis by Bloomberg revealed that the cause of this phenomenon could also be explained from the Brazilian market, where the tables in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are playing for short movements that take advantage of the weakening of the Colombian peso, highlighting that due to this has given up more than 10% in recent days, showing the worst performance in history.

In all this we must also take into account that oil prices ended higher this Friday, helped by the perspective of a moderation of the Federal Reserve in the increases of its reference interest rates and the proximity of the European embargo on Russian oil.

The price of a barrel of North Sea Brent for December delivery gained 1.21% to $93.50 in London. Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for the same delivery gained 0.63% to 85.05 dollars. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Fed’s Monetary Policy Committee will discuss a possible moderation of its monetary tightening cycle, after a new rise of 0.75 percentage points in its guideline rate.

*With information from AFP.