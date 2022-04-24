Has ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Ended? Here’s how many episodes are left and when it’s coming back

big sky Season 2 is currently on a break from airing new episodes on ABC. However, the season is not over yet, and more big sky The episodes return soon with Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury).

Is ‘Big Sky’ done for the season?

‘Big Sky’: Janina Gavankar as Ren and Vinny Chhibber as Jag | ABC/Anna Kooris

Many viewers thought big sky Season 2 could be over; however, more episodes are on the way. So how many episodes are left in big sky Season 2? There are three episodes left to conclude Season 2 of the Highway series.

Although sSeason 1 only had 16 episodes, Season 2 has 18. big sky Season 2 takes an extended break until it returns on May 5, 2022 for episode 16. The show then returns in consecutive weeks until the end. The big sky The season 2 finale airs on ABC on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET.

Is ‘Big Sky’ cancelled?

Although many viewers are concerned that ABC may cancel big skythey did not renew big sky for season 2 until May 2021. So, big sky It hasn’t been canceled yet, with fans likely to find out about a May 2022 renewal due to strong ratings.

In November 2021, the media began reporting an increase in delayed viewing of ABC’s Thursday night shows: big sky, Grey’s AnatomyY station 19. The Hollywood Reporter found that about a third of the total viewers for the three dramas came from streaming services. When the outlet narrowed the audience down to just adults under 50, more than half of the ratings came from digital sources.

In that same report, the publication found that big sky it had over 11 million viewers and a 2.16 demo rating after 35 days across all platforms. Those are massive numbers for season 2, albeit down from season 1, with 14.7 million viewers across all platforms. The current sSeason 2 ratings show a 40% drop in the demo, averaging 2.8 million live viewers (TV Fanatic). However, viewership jumps to 6.17 million viewers with a 0.7 rating after just one week of digital viewership. With such high ratings, it is likely to be renewed big sky Season 3.

What to expect when season 2 returns for episode 16

In it big sky Season 2 Episode 16 Preview, Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) and Donno (Ryan O’Nan) talk to Jenny from inside a truck. However, she is unaware that Donno has a gun and instructions from Veer Bhullar (Bernard White) to kill her. Donno wants Travis to convince Jenny that she should go for a walk with them. However, it is clear that Jenny is not killed at that point because she is in several other clips.

“If you don’t stop chasing them, they’re going to kill you,” Travis yells at Jenny in another scene.

Travis tries to warn Jenny that the Bhullars want her dead. Then, in another clip, Deputy Poppernak (J. Anthony Pena) informs Jenny that someone shot Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher). Jenny and Cassie rush to the scene and he is alive but not looking good.

The way things are being built big sky Season 2, it looks like the finale could be a full shootout like the season 1 finale. It’s not immediately clear who shot Tubb, but it’s not at Bhullar’s residence. Instead, it looks like he might be at Richard Ford’s (Dallas Roberts) house. Richard’s son died in big sky Season 2, episode 14, and disappeared in the next episode.

big sky Season 2 returns for episode 16 on May 5, 2022. The series usually airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

