Has Bitcoin already peaked in this cycle, or hasn’t it?

The fact is that the historical price chart of an asset is never a guarantee for the future, this must be taken into account.

At the same time, given the situation of uncertainty that has arisen, there are those who hypothesize that for this time BTC its ATH reached it last November 10 at almost 68,400 USD.

Bitcoin and ATH: 2013 and 2021 comparison

Not everyone agrees with this view, and some analyzes have tried to compare the end of the 2013 cycle with what is happening this year. The comparison takes the first spring ATH as a reference, showing how it occurred both in 2013 and in this 2021.

Many had considered it the peak of the year, but for bitcoin we discovered in early November that this was not the case. Spring was probably more of an altcoin season than anything else, and it is possible that some cryptocurrencies that reached their ATH in that period will not return to those values ​​in the short term.

Following this comparison, therefore, even the ATH of bitcoin at the beginning of November is not considered the maximum of this cycle.