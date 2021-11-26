Has Bitcoin already peaked in this cycle, or hasn’t it?
What is happening in the cryptocurrency market? Why is bitcoin apparently not following the same scenario seen between November and December of 2013 and 2017, years considered the end of the two previous cycles of price increases?
These are questions that make many cryptocurrency investors anxious these days. The price of bitcoin (BTC), in fact, appears to suffer much more than what happened in the same month of the previous years taken as a reference.
The fact is that the historical price chart of an asset is never a guarantee for the future, this must be taken into account.
At the same time, given the situation of uncertainty that has arisen, there are those who hypothesize that for this time BTC its ATH reached it last November 10 at almost 68,400 USD.
Bitcoin and ATH: 2013 and 2021 comparison
Not everyone agrees with this view, and some analyzes have tried to compare the end of the 2013 cycle with what is happening this year. The comparison takes the first spring ATH as a reference, showing how it occurred both in 2013 and in this 2021.
Many had considered it the peak of the year, but for bitcoin we discovered in early November that this was not the case. Spring was probably more of an altcoin season than anything else, and it is possible that some cryptocurrencies that reached their ATH in that period will not return to those values in the short term.
Following this comparison, therefore, even the ATH of bitcoin at the beginning of November is not considered the maximum of this cycle.
The uncertainties of the moment
Some uncertainties weigh on bitcoin these days that could be resolved in the next few days.
- In the United States, the main reference market for cryptocurrencies, November 25 was Thanksgiving Day and investors have been stuck or almost completely still.
- On November 26, the US stock exchanges work half a day, and it’s Black Friday. A day that in the USA is linked to their culture: economic resources are committed to purchases.
- In addition, the options market reports 51,900 contracts expiring just this Friday, November 26th. There are 3 billion dollars that are due to expire, of which 2.5 billion will be settled on a single platform: Deribit.
The latter factor could represent a “Black Friday” for the price of bitcoin.
The uncertainties of the near future
Uncertainties over monetary policy also weigh on the American cryptocurrency market. What will the Fed do in the coming months? Inflation runs in the US.
Additionally, Jerome Powell has been confirmed to lead the US federal banking system until 2025. Many now fear cryptocurrency cramps, and higher taxes to pay.
Bitcoin: buy the “dip” or abstain?
This time around we are faced with uncertainties never before faced by the cryptocurrency market. In 2017, another fairytale end of cycle for cryptocurrency prices, the end of the year was with a “bang” driven by positive news and also by the euphoria of those who even preferred to sell their homes to invest everything in the purchase of cryptocurrency.
In this round, this euphoria seems not to be present. Perhaps because there were too many expectations?