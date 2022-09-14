Has Brie Larson shown her true face? The actress responds to those who do not want her at Marvel

It is an open secret that Brie Larson has received a lot hate since the premiere of Captain Marvel almost four years ago. Lots of love too, of course, but criticism sounds louder than praise, and she’s the first to be aware of it. However, the movement that is responsible for criticizing the supposed woke up is becoming more and more noticeable, and has also set its sights on Black Widow, She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk and in Ms Marvelcoincidentally all of them productions starring women.

Now there are many who say that Brie Larson He has shown his true face in an interview with Variety in which they ask her for how long she will continue to be linked to Captain Marvel. But no, dear readers: the actress is only ironically defending herself against all your criticism. Because you like her movie more or less (it’s not one of my favorites, for the record), you can’t shoot your protagonist without restraint and think that you are not hurting yourself.

What has Brie Larson said that has so pissed off some Marvel fans?

Interviewer : “How long will Brie Larson play Captain Marvel?“.

: “How long will Brie Larson play Captain Marvel?“. Brie Larson: “I don’t know, do you want someone to do it again?“.

It is evident that Brie Larson is aware of the movement that has been generated against herthough not exclusively: those who complain about the face more woke up marvel (it is said of that production company that approaches progressive or leftist ideologies in an insincere way) They’ve also teased the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Ms. Marvel.and even more so, of the judicial comedy that has ended up being She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk (one of the best original productions of Marvelby the way, although many throw it away). By the way: this answer given by the actress has been taken as an attack, like a little girl’s tantrum from someone angry. Really?

Brie Larson will be Captain Marvel again in The Marvels (alongside Kamala Khan and her Ms. Marvel)

I repeat, why in Marvel can’t there be strong female characters, with character and capable of surpassing the abilities of their male companions? Why Brie Larson has been so criticized for her version of Captain Marvelas it has been Iman Vellani for his kamala khan either Tatiana Maslany for being the cousin of Hulk?