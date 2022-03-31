Has Christian Nodal already forgotten Belinda? All about Mariana Ríos, his supposed new girlfriend | Famous

The video of the singer and the young woman was revealed in Despierta América, although when the journalist Nelssie Carrillo asked him questions about his sentimental situation, the 23-year-old interpreter evaded them and focused on getting into his truck.
After the meeting with the media, Christian Nodal canceled a concert in Colombia and despite the fact that the Mexican pointed out that it was due to a problem with transportation (to get to the venue), some users on social networks pointed out that it was due to the mysterious woman with whom he was seen.
Who is Mariana Ríos, the alleged girlfriend of Christian Nodal?
The young woman, of Colombian origin, is a model and influencer. In addition to her Instagram account, she runs a profile on the platform ‘Unlock Match’, in which she sells exclusive photos and videos for her subscribers.
In her photos and videos she shows off her long blonde hair and her love for fashion, as she shows off different looks with which she fascinates her followers.
It is worth mentioning that Nodal does not follow Ríos on Instagram, and for her part Mariana does not follow Christian on networks either, since she is not among her more than eight million followers.
Did Christian Nodal remove all tattoos in honor of Belinda?
During the time their relationship lasted, Nodal had several tattoos alluding to his then-girlfriend; However, after announcing his separation, the interpreter has modified two of the designs that he had on his skin, as a sign that his separation is final.
In February 2020, various images were released in which it can be seen that the ‘tattoo’ that Christian had on the side of his ear with the word ‘Beli’, was replaced by the four poker sticks.
Later, at the beginning of March 2022, some rumors emerged that the interpreter had covered the tattoo of the word “utopia”, which he had in honor of an album by his ex-fiancée; However, in a series of stories shared on his Instagram account, the Mexican’s face can still be seen with the design.
In the midst of all the back and forth, on March 30, 2022, the singer of ‘Ya no somos ni seremos’ announced that he joined TikTok, where he immediately collected more than 82 thousand followers and a million likes on his first video.
What do you think about it, the young blonde will be the new love of the Mexican regional star?