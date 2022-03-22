Has Covid become a cold? No, that’s why – Chronicle

Pesaro, March 22, 2022 – The covid became like a cold? One wonders while Omicron 2 is returning to hold the bench, seen the constant increase in infections that characterizes these last few weeks. The virologist Roberto Burioni, full professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, try to clarify, during the last episode of ‘Che tempo che fa’, aired on Sunday.

Has Covid become a cold?

Burioni explains that the virus has become very contagious since the variant arrived Omicron. “However, we have seen that a dizzying increase in cases has not been followed by an equally dizzying increase in deaths – explains the professor -. Except for Hong Kongwhere the victims have reached levels that we have never seen in Europe “.

The case of Hong Kong

“The rate of lethality has reached 5%, one in 20 people“. Why did this happen? The answer lies in the scarcity of vaccinated people, especially in the high risk groups, only between 20% and 40%. If we look at the over 80 age group, the unvaccinated even reach 66%. “In this range, lethality is 12%, or one in every 8”, continues the virologist from Pesaro.

Covid tenth cause of pediatric death in the US

That’s why “Covid remains a very dangerous virus”, the way to deal with it “is only vaccination, but vaccinations in the last week they were 22% less. This also in children. In the USA covid has become the tenth cause of pediatric death “. In Italy, between the ages of 5 and 11, 1,300 children were hospitalized. The current average coverage is 37%.

Living with the virus

“It is true that we will have to live with this virus, but living with a virus does not mean living pretending that that virus does not exist. It would be a very serious mistake.”