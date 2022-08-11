Has Cuba asked the United States for “concrete help” for the fire? The MINREX assures that yes

The debate continues on the possible assistance that the United States could offer to Cuba. From the MINREX they assure that Cuba has indeed requested “concrete help” from that country.

In this article you will learn the points of view of several journalists from the United States and officials from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a message published on Twitter on August 8, the journalist Mary Murray, from the American media outlet NBC, pointed:

“Play politics or play with fire? It appears that Joe Biden’s help in fighting the fire in Cuba has been limited to phone calls. A Cuban official told him NBCnews that Washington has not made any offer of material help to combat the incident.

“Who is not telling the truth, Washington or Havana?” responded another journalist, Hatzel Vela, of Local 10 News, a media outlet in South Florida.

Murray then stated that “US legal experts have assured NBC News that the US government has ‘full legal authority’ to send concrete aid and material resources to Cuba to help extinguish the fire. It is false to assert otherwise.”

The exchange continued: “But, has Cuba said what the concrete aid and material resources are? I haven’t seen it. And have they made the request? They must have done the same with Mexico and Venezuela because they came with help.”

In the dialogue, Johana Tablada, deputy director general for the United States of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, offered her criteria.

Has Cuba asked the United States for “concrete help” for the fire?

“Yes, Cuba explained it. Until now, the US has offered a phone number to a local emergency authority. We accept. Cupet made the phone call, they had a good dialogue and President Díaz-Canel and Vice Minister Carlos F. de Cossío thanked him for the technical advice. The rest is more of the same,” said the diplomat.

Neither the US Embassy nor the State Department have provided further details.

Can the United States help Cuba?

De Cossío, from his Twitter account, added this August 9: “The US government offered condolences from Saturday, August 6 at noon through the State Department, which we directly and publicly thanked. He offered technical advice, which we also appreciated and accepted. There is frequent communication between both governments. There is plenty of speculation.”

A day earlier, he explained: “Priority: put out the fire. But medical supplies and medicines are also necessary.”

“Legally, the United States would only intervene (provide material and economic aid) if Cuba declares an emergency situation, which I do not think will happen, therefore, it is not in the hands of the United States only to provide aid to Cuba in this complex situation that we live in”, tweeted the user @El_IngenieroC in reference to the US Humanitarian Assistance Law (Chap. 251.3.2).

The user requested an official response on this issue from Johana Tablada.

board, in a broadcast message Through all the state media, he had previously said that “we have a bilateral agreement signed during the Obama administration to coordinate operations and combat spills at sea, but it does not apply to disasters on land.”