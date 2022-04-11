Has Elden Ring left you wanting more? These are the best From Software games and the souls saga

That Elden Ring is one of the most important titles of the year is something that cannot be argued, especially after seeing the number of new people it has brought to the world of Soulslike. It’s normal that, if you’re on that boat, you’re thinking “Hey,what are the best games of these people?” So today we’re going to take a look at which FromSoftware titles you should play next.

As a small warning, I personally believe that all the games that have been released for many years are worthwhile, so this list will not have any “Don’t play this, it’s bad”, but I will make a list talking about what I think are the best titles, starting with those that I consider to be they have more quality and going down to the least. Without further delay, here we go.

Best games of the Souls saga and FromSoftware

Dark Souls 3





Frankly, although Dark Souls was my first choice when writing the text, coming from Elden Ring I think Dark Souls 3 may be a better start for you. That because? It has a lot to do with the pace of the game. The original Dark Souls it is slower and slower in his combat, and maybe it’s a big shock to get used to what is different about the Souls saga with the open world game and, on top of that, having to adapt to a new rhythm.

The third Dark Souls, luckily, is much faster than the first, and its pace is quite similar to that of Elden Ring. Besides, being more linear, it will give you time to get used to the differences between FromSoftware’s biggest game and this one. You will be able to experiment with more types of damage on your weapons while playing something that is both familiar and different.

If you don’t mind it being a much less open experience and want to continue enjoying a combat rhythm more exciting and less leisurely, Dark Souls 3 is your next stop. If you bring experience of having finished Elden Ring, it will cost you very little to get used to this installment of the Souls saga.

Dark Souls





If, on the other hand, you don’t mind having a more leisurely experience but want something that’s a little more open, the original Dark Souls might be an ideal starting point for you. There aren’t as many weapons (or armor, or items) as there are in Elden Ring or Dark Souls 3, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It will allow you to focus on some most different game systems while you get used to its rhythm.

Honestly, I couldn’t tell you if you should start with Dark Souls 1 or 3, but either one is a perfect starting place for your new FromSoftware adventures. After all, with all the influence this one game has had, It is very cool to know its origins and enjoy for the first time one of the most unique and influential games in history.

Bloodborne





Let’s admit it, as much as all the other games are cool, at the aesthetic level Bloodborne is the coolest, and it’s normal that it calls you a lot. I wouldn’t play it after Elden Ring because it’s a bit more different from the rest of games, being the fastest of the entire saga. Of course, at the level of how open it is, it would be somewhere between Dark Souls 1 and 3.

On the other hand, if you find the RPG elements too overwhelming or if you’re looking for something more action-oriented, Bloodborne is ideal. You’re going to have fewer numbers and weapons to pay attention to, and the fights are much more focused on being aggressive, dodging and curling your blows. You may even like it more than Elden Ring!

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice





Continuing on the action side, Sekiro is one of the most hardcore titles that FromSoftware has released to date. Forget levels, armor, builds, and open worlds. Quite apart from the rest, the objective of this game is to put you in the more frenetic fightsas well as rhythmic, that you have seen from the Japanese developer.

Sekiro’s combat is also quite different from what you’ll have encountered in Elden Ring, Dark Souls, or even Bloodborne. It is focused on blocking at the right time to weaken your enemies. On the other hand, your main weapon will always be the same, a katana, although you will have other tools to use, such as spears, shurikens or axes. preserves the basic formula of a soulslike, but it manages to be its own thing and one of the best action titles I’ve ever played. Highly recommended.

Demon’s Souls





The first game in the Souls series, Demon’s Souls, is also very worthwhile. If the graphics are something that matters to you, the PlayStation 5 remake, even if it changes some aesthetic things that I don’t quite agree with, is one of the best visual spectacles that you can find to date. Yes, it has less variety than the other titles in the series, but it is also very worth playing.

Also, coming from the Elden Ring, you’ll most likely be surprised at how different it is, while also being quite an interesting experience to give you perspective on how some of the tropes you’ve come to see later in the open world title began. from FromSoftware. Unfortunately, yes, if you are looking for the complete experience with online, co-op and invasions included, you will have to resort exclusively to the remakebecause the PlayStation 3 version closed its servers a few years ago.

Dark Souls 2





First of all, I would like to make one thing clear: I don’t think Dark Souls 2 is a bad video game, not much less. Over the years, it’s built a reputation as “the bad game” in the series, but don’t let that stop you from trying it out and enjoying it! Yes, I agree that it is not as good as the rest of the list, but it seems to me that it has many qualities that can be enjoyed. Even so, I would put it below the rest, for not especially standing out in anything like the rest of the titles do.

If what you are looking for is content, Dark Souls 2 is, removing Elden Ring, the FromSoftware game what else does it have to offer. The Scholar of the First Sin edition, the easiest to get today, also has its 3 expansions, which will add a lot to your adventure. As far as how this one will go, you have a mix between the openness of Dark Souls 1 and the linearity of Dark Souls 3. This is topped off with lots of different bosses, weapons and build types. If Sekiro focused only on fine-tuning his combat and nothing on variety, Dark Souls 2 is the opposite: imperfect, but very, very flexible.

Best FromSoftware Games That Aren’t Soulslike

King’s Field IV





This saga is the direct precursor of Demon’s Souls. It was created before Hidetaka Miyazaki, the brains behind Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro and Elden Ring had the director position on From, so it’s not exactly part of the series. And yet, there is so much in these games that it can remind you of an old version of Dark Souls which is almost impossible to miss.

King’s Field IV, which came out on PlayStation 2, is viewed from a first-person perspective and its controls are quite clunky compared to what we’re used to today. Also, its pace is much slower than any of the games on this list. And even so, it has a wonderful retro charm and such a good setting that I can’t help but recommend it.

Armored Core: For Answer





Armored Core is FromSoftware’s mecha franchise that has absolutely no nothing to do with the souls. Having games since the days of the PlayStation, I think the best place to start is For Answer, the second game in the series to come to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

With fast, fun combat and plenty of customization, For Answer is a good place to start the saga on a mechanical level. It’s not clunky, it’s frenetic, and its customization will give you the same sense of being in charge of your character’s potential as other From games. Technically It is a sequel to Armored Core 4., but the events of its prequel do not carry as much weight, so you can enjoy it without problems. Who knows, you may even go back and play the sequel if you enjoy this experience.