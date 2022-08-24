Has Facebook Been Hacked? Glitch Floods Random Message Streams

Facebook users were hit with a meltdown today after their feeds were inundated with random spam messages from strangers sharing content on celebrity pages.

Thousands of the social network’s 2.8 billion global users said they fell victim to the bizarre bug that filled news feeds with memes, pornography and cryptocurrency spam.

Celebrity pages, which can boast tens or hundreds of millions of subscribers, appeared to be targeted by trolls who took advantage of the bug to launch a torrent of spam at those who had once “liked” a popular page. .

Anyone sharing content on the pages of famous bands, athletes and influencers would then have their post appear on the feeds of the millions of people who follow them, rendering Facebook virtually unusable for several hours.

Posts shared on popular accounts are usually filtered out of feeds, but security experts told MailOnline today that Meta’s recent changes to its algorithm could be to blame.

Furious Facebook users were quick to share their outrage online, with many expressing frustration that their feeds were filled with random posts and fearing their personal accounts had been hacked.

User reports indicate that Facebook began having problems around 1:30 a.m. EDT, according to the Downdetector website, which monitors website outages. Around 5:30 a.m. EDT, most news feeds appeared to return to normal.

A spokeswoman for Meta, the company that owns Facebook, told MailOnline: “Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people issues with their Facebook feed.

“We have resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone involved and apologize for any inconvenience.”

A seemingly innocuous image of a turkey sandwich was quickly shared on Facebook’s News Feed thanks to the bizarre bug

The ‘Rick Rolled’ meme was shared on Eminem’s official Facebook page and his 94 million followers

More than 2,000 people in the UK reported issues, 80% of whom said the problem was with their feeds, Downdetector showed.

Users in the US, Australia and elsewhere around the world were also quick to report issues on Wednesday.

The issue appears to stem from a technical glitch with Facebook’s internal systems that determine which posts appear in a user’s News Feed.

Several Facebook users wondered if the social network had been hacked, although ESET security advisor Jake Moore said it was unlikely.

“While it may look like Facebook has been hacked, it’s more likely a technical issue resulting from some recent changes Facebook made to its algorithm,” he told MailOnline.

“Until the issue is resolved, you may need to unfollow malicious accounts you see in your feed.”

Facebook users have flocked to Twitter to share their experiences with the bizarre issue.

Twitter user @maymaywala said: ‘@facebook is down or what???? My feed is spammed with random people commenting on celebrity pages.’

Another user, @Zeeshan0961, said: ‘What the hell is this @facebook? My whole timeline is full of people posting on celebrity walls. ‘

The issue appeared to be a global issue – a user based in Melbourne, Australia had seen a message from someone posting on American actor Vin Diesel’s page.

Another concerned user shared his experience from New Delhi in India, saying that Facebook is “acting drunk and funny”.

Facebook has been in trouble since 7:08 a.m. BST, according to website Downdetector, which monitors website outages.

Problems have also been reported on Downdetector.com by millions of users in the United States.

‘Facebook glitch!! What’s going on’: Users quickly jump to Twitter whenever there’s an outage

Facebook users have flocked to Twitter to share their experiences of the bizarre issue, which site owner Meta has yet to comment on.

Twitter user @CallMeElektra took a screenshot of his Facebook feed, showing a random person posting to rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ page.

Another person posted photos of random posts to musicians Eminem and Billie Eilish’s pages, saying it affected his “entire stream”.

It appears that the problem has not affected all Facebook users.

It’s possible that the issue is related to long-term planned changes that are being made to Facebook’s feed for users around the world.

Meta divides Facebook’s homepage into two separate tabs — “Feed,” which focuses on timeline posts, and “Home,” which focuses on promoted posts.