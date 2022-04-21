Has Fenafuth already spoken with him? Are you willing to come to the Honduran National Team?

2022-04-20

The Colombian coach Reinaldo Wheel is the most sought after by the Honduran Football Federation (FENAFUTH) so that he can lead the National Team.

Rueda’s cell phone has not stopped ringing since it was separated this week by the Colombian Football Federationafter the coffee team could not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Although he is not having a pleasant time, Dr. Rueda attended our communication and gave us a brief space to find out his position regarding returning to lead the National Team.

Professor Reinaldo Rueda, I wish you are well, here in Honduras your name has sounded loud and I want to know if there is a possibility that you can lead the National Team? – We consulted the Colombian and naturalized Honduran DT-.

Hello my dear Saul, good evening, sorry I’ve been super full (busy) and good.

No, regarding your concern, it is a no and well maybe (he has received comments) from some fan, or people, because as you know, I have friends and people I love very much (in Honduras); People who really want the best for you.