Has Fenafuth already spoken with him? Are you willing to come to the Honduran National Team?
2022-04-20
The Colombian coach Reinaldo Wheel is the most sought after by the Honduran Football Federation (FENAFUTH) so that he can lead the National Team.
Rueda’s cell phone has not stopped ringing since it was separated this week by the Colombian Football Federationafter the coffee team could not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
Although he is not having a pleasant time, Dr. Rueda attended our communication and gave us a brief space to find out his position regarding returning to lead the National Team.
Professor Reinaldo Rueda, I wish you are well, here in Honduras your name has sounded loud and I want to know if there is a possibility that you can lead the National Team? – We consulted the Colombian and naturalized Honduran DT-.
Hello my dear Saul, good evening, sorry I’ve been super full (busy) and good.
No, regarding your concern, it is a no and well maybe (he has received comments) from some fan, or people, because as you know, I have friends and people I love very much (in Honduras); People who really want the best for you.
“But – Rueda continued explaining – at all, there has been no contact (with the members of the Selection Commission), or anything, and there is no relevant information that is for your work,” Rueda clarified.
Dr. Rueda’s resume is extensive, it is necessary to remember that after passing through Honduras, he won the ticket to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with Ecuador, in addition, he won the Copa Libertadores in 2016 with Atlético Nacional and then led the Brazilian Flamengo .
He had a short stint with the Chilean National Team and then signed with the Chilean National Team where he failed to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
In this context, it is added that his high salary, which is the product of his good achievements in the last decade, would be a thorn in the road for Fenafuth.
In another section, DIEZ learned that Fenafuth will manage a budget of between 40,000 and 45,000 dollars per month for the strategist. A high sum in the country, but low for the salary that the strategist has received in the last five years.
Therefore, it is estimated that a total of 3.5 million dollars was the salary of the entire coaching staff headed by Reinaldo Rueda per year at the head of Colombia.
Atlético Nacional, a close option
This week we approach one of Professor Rueda’s close friends, he is the deputy sports director of El País de Cali, Francisco Henao, who told us that for now the coffee manager has no options to lead a team, but he said that there are a chance to lead Atlético Nacional, where he won an Intercontinental Cup.
Finally, other options that Fenafuth handles are: Juan Carlos Osorio and Pedro Troglio. At the local level, the names of the strategists have been handled: Héctor Vargas (Real Spain), Diego Vázquez (without a team) and José Salomón Nazar (Victoria).