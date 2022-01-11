Has Final Fantasy 16 postponed the announcement of a new PS5 game from Square Enix? – Multiplayer.it

It appears that the displacement of the presentation of Final Fantasy 16 to the spring of 2022 has done also postpone the announcement of a new PS5 game from Square Enix, likely an exclusive to the Sony console, to prevent the two titles from overlapping, according to a VGC reporter.

Jordan Middler, which collaborates with VGC, has intervened several times on the ResetEra forum to tell something about the alleged wide-spectrum collaboration that is taking place between Sony and Square Enix: commenting on the arrival of Ubisoft + on Xbox and therefore the rapprochement between the companies in question, reported that, conversely, Sony seems to have gotten very close to Square Enix, reporting that there are also other Square Enix exclusive thunderstorm games on the way.

Among the initiatives there would also be a game perhaps in total console exclusive for PS5 (but probably also coming to PC), not yet announced and that it should have been presented in these months, but everything will probably be moved towards the second half of 2022 or beyond, considering that Square Enix has no intention of overshadowing it with Final Fantasy 16, which is currently the main product to be launched. in the year.

Final Fantasy 16 appears to be Square Enix’s absolute focus for 2022

To tell the truth there would also be Forspoken, but Middler seems to have somewhat neglected it in this evaluation: according to the journalist, the new mysterious game “must have already been announced at this point” but which has remained secret because “it could potentially remove a bit ‘visibility to Final Fantasy 16, which is the main focus at the moment. “

According to the same source, the new title it wouldn’t be a Dragon Quest, which therefore excludes the new Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate and it would not even be a new Final Fantasy or a chapter of Kingdom Hearts.