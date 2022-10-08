Has Khloé Kardashian moved on with Tristan?

Since their breakup, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a relationship full of twists and turns. While we have just learned of the imminent arrival of their second child together, the parents of True would not speak to each other for several months already. A relative of the Kardashian clan has also entrusted to EntertainmentTonight that the former lovers now only shared their status as co-parents.

So, after the latest revelations from TMZ on the basketball player’s vacation in the streets of Mykonos, Greece, these confessions are confirmed. Tristan has, in fact, been seen returning from a party around 5 o’clock in the morning on the arm of a stranger. Despite Khloé Kardashian’s silence, the same source revealed details about the star’s current state of mind.

Khloé Kardashian has turned the page

According to the source, Khloe Kardashian has moved on. “She doesn’t care about videos or photos of Tristan with other women since the two aren’t together. As long as Tristan continues to be a good father to his children, that’s all that matters. They are not a couple and do not talk, except for the well-being of their children. Khloé has moved on and wishes Tristan the best”.

The proof, the reality star is currently enjoying her vacation with her daughter True. This Tuesday, July 19, she also came out of her silence by publishing several photos showing her and her daughter, very accomplices in the sun, feet in the water, with this caption: “Me and my daughter making the best memories,” Khloé Kardashian captioned. I will always support you my angel”. Could it be a subliminal message?

