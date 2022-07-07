Has Kim Kardashian freaked out? She says “I want to look like an alien Barbie from the future”

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

It looks like Kim Kardashian has finally found her new style.

The Skkn by Kim founder, who has been open about the struggles of getting dressed without the help of her ex (and de facto stylist) Kanye West, shed some light on her new aesthetic during a conversation at the headquarters of Condé Nast in New York on Tuesday.

“I would say it’s definitely, like, future Barbie alien vibes,” Kardashian said when asked to describe her current personal style, adding, “I have a hard time with casual. I’m trying to improve myself in this area.

For her visit with Condé editors, the 41-year-old wore a white Re/done t-shirt ($90) tied to show off her midriff, along with a pair of her beloved Balenciaga “pantaleggings” in graphic red , white and blue.

The luxury brand’s campaign star topped it all off with a bling-out ‘Le Cagole’ bag ($7,000) and slim shield-style mirrored sunglasses ($490) that epitomized her new futuristic vibe.

What do you think of her look as an alien Barbie from the future?

And the beauty chameleon wore her hair in a platinum blonde bob – perhaps as a nod to Vogue editor Anna Wintour, with whom she took a selfie.

Since filing for divorce from West, 45, Kardashian has struggled to cultivate a style distinct from that of the Yeezy designer.

“I have panic attacks, like, ‘What am I wearing? she told her sister Kourtney on a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” adding, “How can I wear something that hasn’t been pre-checked? ”

Kardashian did her hair for the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in November 2021, but her skintight Skims x Fendi leather look clearly failed to convince West.

“He called me afterwards. He told me my career was over, then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” she recalled on her Hulu reality show.

Despite splitting from Kimye, the “Famous” rapper apparently still wants to dress up his ex, and Kardashian recently revealed “he wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist.”

“I just want the outfits lined up in my room – I’m a robot. I will operate as such,” she told Kourtney and Khloé during the first episode of “The Kardashians” in April.

Maybe dressing like a robot is the best thing to do?