Has Kylie Jenner given birth since filming for the show ended?

Since the filming of The Kardashianscurrently available on Disney +, has Kylie Jenner, little sister of Kim Kardashian, given birth to her second child?
The youngest of the Kardashian / Jenner clan appears pregnant in the first two episodes of The Kardashians on Disney +, shot in October 2021. The starlet had announced her pregnancy a month earlier. Kylie Jenner offered a glimpse of the reactions of those close to him in an intimate video already viewed more than 162,000,000 million times on Instagram. On this one is visible the dad, the American rapper Travis Scott, tenderly embracing the belly of his companion. their little girl stormy is also present. She is also the niece of Kim Kardashian who will bring the pictures of an ultrasound to his granny, Kris Jenner. The latter burst into tears and congratulated Kylie, who wanted to keep the mystery around the sex of her baby until her delivery.
Kylie Jenner five months pregnant at the time of filming
After months of waiting and speculation, his 334 million fans have finally discovered a first photo of the newborn. Because yes, the 24-year-old influencer gave birth two months ago to an adorable little boy. Born on February 2, 2022, this one was born four years, almost to the day after his big sister. And since then, the son of the founder of Kylie Cosmetics changed name! Indeed, a few weeks after her birth, the young woman announced on her Instagram account: “For information, our son is no longer called Wolf. We just really felt like it wasn’t him. I just wanted to share this because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.“To date, no first name has been assigned. And for good reason…
A well-kept treasure
During the promotional tour of her family’s new reality TV show – a new number of which will be released this Thursday on the platform – Kylie Jenner told the media Extra : “We haven’t legally changed the name yet, so I don’t want to announce a new name if it still needs to change. We’re not ready to share it yet“, says the one who has changed a lot in 15 years of antenna.
