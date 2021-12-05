has long been the best (and now we will see in Europe). Mourinho theatricality far from the field- Corriere.it

from Mario Sconcerti

In this moment Inzaghi is better than his players because he gets things from everyone that they never gave. Napoli must chase for the first time, Atalanta more rigid and less imaginative, Milan take the most out of the day

It would be fair to ask Mourinho is satisfied with these first five months of work in Rome. But his new fashion is to refuse questions. Only he speaks, the others can only take notes. I believe that part of Rome’s discomfort lies in these Caesarian behaviors of the coach who puts himself out of any technical scrum. Gives advice, spreads feelings and gender philosophy as if it weren’t part of the problem. a Mourinho who has shifted the old arrogance to his own self-defense, puts it on the transcendent. Only universal thoughts, a little equivocal and far from the field, which remains his competence, a lot of theatricality, a tired histrion put on a confused machine and forced to a minimum.

The usual destiny of football wants Inter to highlight Mourinho’s noise. Inter today play almost forgotten football in Italy, at this moment Inzaghi is better than his players because he gets things from everyone that they have never given with this intensity and geometry. But Milan again at the top of the table. Make the most of the day and find a whole new story.

with these general numbers it is difficult to talk about the crisis of football problems without stopping. But the bubble has been built and expands, the championship is becoming something obsessive, a life partner who always talks and from whom you do not know how to take a vacation. That said, which also responds to classic rules of any economy, the more it produces, the more it creates inflation, It has been a while since there had been four mid-season teams capable of overlapping one another.

For the first time, Napoli lost the top of the table, they played well but couldn’t be a team, they had improvised playing times. Not even Atalanta was perfect, it took a long time to confirm its greater strength, which was also evident. a stiff, less imaginative Atalanta. Not a coincidence he won when Ilicic entered. He plays more to manage, while the best he gives when he moves his football forward like a war convoy. The most surprising thing on Saturday was Inter’s massive way of reaffirming itself. the best since the defeat against Lazio at the Olimpico and is perhaps also becoming a European team. I’m not sure, it’s the opponents that count here. But if a team that walks like this on the championship were not strong also in Europe, it would be bad news for everyone.