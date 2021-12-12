Has Mercedes forced Red Bull to take the longest step of the leg?

The chess game isn’t over yet. Max Verstappen is given as a big favorite in the Abu Dhabi GP which will decide the 2021 world championship, but the exaggerated superiority shown by Red Bull in qualifying leaves strong doubts about the strategy adopted by Mercedes in the qualifying round.

The Dutchman in the lap of the tenth pole of the season has trimmed 371 thousandths to his English rival which are an eternity on a track like that of Yas Marina, revolutionizing the values ​​of the last Grand Prix, when it was the W12 that dictated the law in the fast sections, leaving at RB16B the supremacy in the guided sectors.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, with the Pirelli rubber which is the prize for the Pole Position Photo by: FIA Pool

In Abu Dhabi it was not like that, because in qualifying the roles were even reversed. Verstappen revealed an embarrassing superiority, clearly being the fastest in the three sectors of the circuit after the Milton Keynes team got stuck in deciding on a car capable of being competitive on the two straights.

In free practice on Saturday morning Adrian Newey insisted that Max choose the lighter aero set-up, even after a problem with the DRS had recurred with harmful vibrations that were eliminated with a different movable flap (with more rope, but without Nolder ).

In free practice, Red Bull did a maniacal job to decide the RB16B with the lowest ground clearance in the front splitter area, in order to generate the maximum load with the car body, thus being able to do without wings with greater resistance to forward movement.

Here is the comparison of Verstappen’s telemetry in the two runs of the Q3 with a significant speed increase on the straight Photo by: Matteo Bobbi

Max on the two longest straight stretches was faster than 4 km / h before the braking of Turn 6 and a good 7 km / h at the braking of Turn 9. In the Milton Keynes team they put together a deadly combo that allowed Verstappen to create an unexpected advantage also in T3 where the Dutch driver achieved a real driving miracle (he trimmed 10 km / h in the curves under the Hotel).

The advantage of having the C5 soft rubber compound (the softest in the Pirelli range) that better suits the characteristics of the RB16B compared to the black arrow, associated with a rather pushed Honda engine mapping are the other elements that have allowed to open a chasm between Max and Lewis.

Here is Hamilton’s telemetry comparing the speed on the straight between FP2 and Q3: the peak speed is the same Photo by: Matteo Bobbi

But are we sure that everything works in Verstappen’s favor even in race condition? The feeling is that this time Mercedes has not opted for a demonstration of muscle strength with the engine, but rather has prepared the race with a strategic vision. The graph above shows a telemetry that establishes that the Star did not look for an extreme power unit mapping, working on the engine response, rather than looking for a peak of power, which Red Bull did. Did they keep anything in Brixworth for the race?

On paper, therefore, the game is not decided at all, also because Max will have to start with a train of soft, after having blasted an average in Q2. The soft compound will be an advantage for the poleman who, thanks to the greater grip, should take the lead in the race, stretching out on Hamilton in the first laps, but then the situation could be reversed when both switch to hard tires to finish the race.

Red Bull too low could struggle to manage the white tires. Not only that, but Max will have to anticipate the only pit stop by about ten laps, so he will also have a more worn train in the final part of the race, while the Mercedes, if it is not sown in the first stint, will aim to exploit the maximum boost. of the engine (not used even in qualifying) in the crucial moment of the world championship, when the W12 should exalt itself with the hard compound.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The two contenders in the world championship, therefore, have different arrows in their bow and it will be very interesting to understand when they want to shoot them. Verstappen takes the field as the big favorite, but right now he’s the one who has the most to lose. And Hamilton’s (and Mercedes’) cunning is better not to be trusted.

The doubt is that the Star has pushed Red Bull to take the longest step of the leg to put Max in front of the grid and the accounts must also be done with reliability. Have fun…