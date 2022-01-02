Has one of the free games of February 2022 been revealed by a leak? – Multiplayer.it

In a few days the subscribers to PlayStation Plus will be able to download the free games of January, but in the meantime a leak may have revealed one of those coming to February 2022. The title in question could be Nour: Play With Your Food, an experimental work that mixes culinary art and music.

The tip comes as usual from the PlayStation Database, which in recent days may have also revealed the release dates of God of War: Ragnarok and Sonic Frontiers, which sets the launch day of the game as February 1, 2022. This is the first Tuesday of the month, or the day when the new free titles usually arrive for PlayStation Plus subscribers and therefore Nour: Play With Your Food could be one of them.

Obviously taking this indiscretion with gloves and pliers: it is not excluded that the date reported by PlayStation Database is a simple “placeholder” and even if it is confirmed it is not certain that the title of Planet Inc. is just one of those that will be given away. in February with the PlayStation Plus.

As you can see from the video below, Nour: Play With Your Food is an experimental game that mixes culinary art and music, which promises to take advantage of the PS5’s Dualsense features in an interesting way.

Basically it is an audiovisual and sensory experience where players can manipulate the dishes shown on the screen, using various combinations of keys and the controller microphone to “stir up” the various ingredients (although the mic of any PS5 compatible headset is probably fine too). The whole is characterized by a dynamic soundtrack and full support for haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers of the Dualsense.

Below is the description of Nour: Play With You Friends from the official PlayStation site:

“Nour: Play With Your Food is an experimental cooking game designed to make you hungry. With no limitations related to scores, timing and realism, Nour lets you play with food without the hassle of cleaning up. ”



“Explore more than 20 locations, from the chaos of the classic American diner to the Zen purity of putting one boba at a time in a glass of milk tea. Prepare delicious dishes, take the perfect photo and play with your creations however you like using different combinations of keys. Keep experimenting and you may even discover some delicious secrets. ”



“In a world of food substitutes and precooked foods, Nour: Play With Your Food is here to remind us of the fun that food can offer, with a fun and relaxing exploration experience. A dynamic soundtrack rewards your curiosity and satisfies the synaesthete in you. Nour makes the most of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, so you can experience different textures and sensations while making your culinary delights. “