Has PlayStation Plus let you down? There may be great news on the way

According to many fan subscribers, the current month of PlayStation Plus it wouldn’t have been up to par of expectations: the free games that are available for download would indeed have turned out a lot disappointing.

The PlayStation Plus service would not currently offer games that are able to push new users to subscribe or keep the service active, causing quite a few discussions Network.

In fact, remember that the free titles of PS Plus, available now, include in fact Planet Coaster for PS5, UFC 4 And Assault on Tiny Tina’s Dragon Keepthe spin-off of Borderlands: according to many comments from fans, the line-up would not have met with much consensus.

The real risk is that the current selection may even minimally undo the excellent results achieved during the last year, also considering that this is not the first time that the season ticket has been surrounded by controversy.

Fans have noticed though a very interesting pattern which, if confirmed again this year, could lead to great news for next month’s selection.

As also summarized by Game Rant, even the month of February 2021 was not among the most popular of the service, although the selection was undeniably more attractive: we remember that last year they were included Concrete Genie, Destruction AllStars And Control Ultimate Edition.

With the only exception of Controlnot even that month understandably managed to be a great success, but things changed dramatically in March 2021: remember that it was included on PlayStation Plus Final Fantasy VII Remake with Remnant From The Ashes And Maquette.

But not only: Sony continued to distribute for free Destruction AllStars and inaugurated the initiative Play At Homewith which it was given free to all users Ratchet & Clank.

A similar situation also occurred in June 2020: after an extremely disappointing May they were in fact included Star Wars Battlefront II And Call of Duty WWIItwo shooters of great attraction.

In short, given that February 2022 until now would have proved to be a month unsuitable for the expectations of many fans, the community is convinced that in March 2022 the selection should be of greater depth. We just have to wait and find out if Sony will actually be able to please all its fans.

A surprise move to relieve the situation could be the official confirmation of Spartacus, the «Game Pass»From Sony: precisely the reveal of the free games of February would have suggested its imminent arrival.