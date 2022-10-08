Has Rihanna become “ugly”? The canvas ignites (photo)

The international star, Rihannacaused a lot of controversy during her last appearance, when the cameras took many photos of her, almost three months after the birth of her first child.

In fact, she had granted a romantic outing with her boyfriend, but what was remarkable was the singer’s significant weight gain.

From the various shots, it seemed clear that she had gained much more weight than during the pregnancy itself, so the public commented that the international star had completely lost her beauty.

On the web, the debate is heated and several guys do not hesitate to call it “ugly”.

“Let’s stop lying to each other, she’s ugly here…yes she got fat so she got ugly. It doesn’t mean that fat people are ugly, but that getting fat is wrong. at everyone and she is very ugly here, ”wrote a user.

In the midst of these unpleasant notes, especially from men who have long fantasized about her slim figure, other voices have risen to defend the new mother.