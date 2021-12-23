Naples football – The editorial by Alessandro Barbano in the Corriere dello Sport after Naples-Spezia.

“The victory at San Siro deludes, the thud of Maradona brings us back to reality. Even if reality does not exactly coincide with the result of Napoli-Spezia. Liar compared to the domination of the game, and to the many opportunities wasted by the Azzurri or neutralized by the good goalkeeper Provedel. However, if you want to tactically watch the game, there is no doubt that the winner is Thiago Motta. Who has set up an industrious anthill in midfield, capable, under the guidance of an extraordinary Agudelo, to double, and triple if necessary, the marking on the opponent’s ball carriers, but above all capable of inhibiting the two sources of Napoli’s game with a personalized marking: Zielinski and Lobotka “.