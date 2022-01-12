Has Square Enix postponed the announcement of the new PS5 exclusive due to Final Fantasy 16?

There is much discussion about an alleged one PlayStation exclusive from Square Enix not yet announced, a VGC journalist revealed its existence and the rumor spread like wildfire on social networks and forums, so much so that other insiders and leakers also intervened in the discussion.

The source speaks of “a Square Enix exclusive PlayStation which is late on the roadmap for public presentation“, it would be an exclusive PlayStation console coming soon presumably only on PS5, it is not clear if the game is destined to arrive on PS4 as well, while the PC seems excluded, at least for the moment, even if a future porting on Steam remains probable.

The mysterious game has not yet been announced due to the delay of Final Fantasy 16, the new episode of the saga is about six months late on the schedule and will be revealed again only in the spring, as confirmed by the producer. The publisher does not want to overshadow the new Final Fantasy and therefore will not announce a new PlayStation exclusive before the release of FF16 and probably also of Forspoken.

Mystery on what could be the new PlayStation exclusive by Square Enix, the VGC journalist who originated the rumor makes it known that it is not a Final Fantasy game, a new Kingdom Hearts and not even a Dragon Quest episode. Various hypotheses therefore remain, all suggestive but obviously to be taken as pure speculations, from Parasite Eve to the Chrono series, passing through western IPs such as tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Avengers or other Marvel licensed games.