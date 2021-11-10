Has teammate attacked, PSG player arrested

A PSG soccer player in prison, another in hospital to treat the consequences of a violent assault which, according to investigators, was organized by her teammate. The French national team Aminata Diallo was arrested this morning because she was involved in the attack with a bar against Kheira Hamraoui, 31 years old herself from the national team and returned this year to PSG after her experiences in Marseille and Barcelona.

The attack

Last Thursday Hamraoui was welcomed by PSG with a great dinner in a Parisian restaurant and then returned home accompanied by Diallo. Close to home two people joined the car and attacked her with a bar, injuring her legs and hands and she was only able to follow the match on Tuesday evening from the stands: PSG beat Real Madrid (4-0 ) at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League, with Diallo on the pitch. “The PSG takes note of the police arrest of Aminata Diallo this morning by the judicial police of Versailles as part of the open procedure following an attack on last Thursday evening against the club’s players”, wrote the club in a Note. “The PSG strongly condemns the violence committed”. The investigations are still ongoing and according to the investigators the internal rivalry is not to be ruled out.