Has the destruction of scenarios been scaled back with respect to plans? – Multiplayer.it

Battlefield 2042, according to well-known insider Tom Henderson, he suffered a strong resizing, under development, regarding the possibilities of destruction of the scenarios, when DICE became aware of the excessive amount of resources that was required to implement it as had been foreseen in the initial plans.

In fact, we remember some rumors reported by Henderson himself several months ago, in which he spoke of an unprecedented level of destruction of the scenarios, which should have allowed players to tear down entire buildings, even skyscrapers, to create diversions and substantially change the game environment.

In essence, it should have been a ‘evolution substantial of the old “Levolution” inserted by the developers in Battlefield 4, in which we witnessed catastrophic events but always rather scripted.

In Battlefield 2042, in the initial plans, it should have been something similar but entirely dependent on the action of the players, therefore interactive.

However, according to Tom Henderson, DICE then had to “cut some content considered too ambitious, also due to hardware limitations and the limited time left. “Some users have in fact realized the discrepancies between the first rumors about Battlefield 2042 and the final results in this area, asking the insider to account for it, who explained the problems the developers ran into.

“If they were to go back to 64 players and smaller maps, we hope that in a next chapter they can also include those features “, he reported, implying that even with the current hardware there would be problems, with the dimensions chosen for the multiplayer of the game. In the meantime, we refer you to our Battlefield review 2042, with the game receiving a significant amount of criticism from the community these days and chief designer Fawzi Mesmar leaving DICE just days after launch.