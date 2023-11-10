Has the grapple glove returned to Fortnite?

The Grapple Glove was a big deal in Chapter 4, as it was one of the best mobility items, along with the ODM Gear and the Spider-verse Web-Shooters. Some players thought they would get more time with him, but he ended up being skipped. In addition to this, when Chapter 4 season 4 ended, Epic Games brought back the OG. fortnite map, as well as tons of items and mechanics from Chapter 1, so players weren’t expecting to see it anytime soon. However, that was not the case.





The Grapple Glove is back fortnite for the OG season, but it is quite difficult to acquire. This guide will explain why this item has returned and how players can get it.





How to get the grip glove

The Grappling Glove is an extremely difficult item to find in fortnite OG Season, as it can only be obtained through a random encounter in a rift..

In previous seasons, there were several NPCs in the fortnite map. Whether friendly or hostile, there were some characters that appeared in the same place every game. However, there were also random encounters. These encounters were impossible to predict, as a random character would simply appear somewhere on the map. This is the case of the encounter with Grapple Glove..

There were supposed to be no NPCs on the OG map, since this was not part of fortnite in Chapter 1. However, after a recent update, A random breach encounter may occur on the OG Season map, and will appear on the Agent of Anarchy character, as well as a toolbox containing a Grappling Glove.. This is what it looks like when it happens:

Players can only obtain the Grappling Glove if they come across the Rift encounter or steal it from a player who luckily found it.

Other articles returning from Chapter 4

According iFireMonkeyto reliable fortnite leaker, more items from Chapter 4 will appear on the OG map as the season progresses. Here’s what players can expect to return in the coming weeks:

November 16 – Dirt Bikes

November 23: Kinetic Blade

November 30: Shockwave Hammer