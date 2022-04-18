Has the ‘luck’ run out? Reynoso is submerged in a losing streak

The fans have begun to worry about Cruz Azul’s recent performance, as it is immersed in a losing streak that is leading them to compete for a place in the playoffs.

Although they have not been easy weeks for the light blue team, Juan Reynoso has not been able to find the regularity that he showed at the start of the tournament, adding a victory in his last seven games, for which he has dropped to sixth position with 21 units, being two of direct positions of Liguilla.

Also read: Liga MX: General table of positions and results of Day 14 of Clausura 2022

Since the match against Atlas on matchday 12, ‘La Maquina’ has not been able to win, however, in this period, they were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League after losing against Pumas in the first leg and failing to reverse the score in the field of the Azteca Stadium.

Also read: Liga MX: Ariel Holan regretted the defeat against Club Puebla

These results have caused the fans to question the continuity of the Peruvian strategist at the end of the tournament, even in recent days there was talk that the celestial board would be probing some possibilities within the MX league to reach the bench, in case the team improve in this Clausura 2022.

He gave the 9th to Cruz Azul and he will never, ever forget it. But a big team cannot live on old glories. I think that Juan Reynoso already gave everything he had to give in the Machine. I don’t see him further strengthening this team or taking advantage of the qualities of its players pic.twitter.com/MYMx0EODc4 — DIEGOL ⚽️ (@Diegol90Mx)

April 13, 2022



