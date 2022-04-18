Sports

Has the ‘luck’ run out? Reynoso is submerged in a losing streak

The fans have begun to worry about Cruz Azul’s recent performance, as it is immersed in a losing streak that is leading them to compete for a place in the playoffs.

Although they have not been easy weeks for the light blue team, Juan Reynoso has not been able to find the regularity that he showed at the start of the tournament, adding a victory in his last seven games, for which he has dropped to sixth position with 21 units, being two of direct positions of Liguilla.

Since the match against Atlas on matchday 12, ‘La Maquina’ has not been able to win, however, in this period, they were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League after losing against Pumas in the first leg and failing to reverse the score in the field of the Azteca Stadium.

These results have caused the fans to question the continuity of the Peruvian strategist at the end of the tournament, even in recent days there was talk that the celestial board would be probing some possibilities within the MX league to reach the bench, in case the team improve in this Clausura 2022.



Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

