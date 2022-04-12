Has the mentality changed in the face of animal abuse in the cosmetic industry?

In April 2021, the world was shocked when Human Society International (HSI) released save ralpha short film that shows, not so comically, the reality that hundreds of thousands of animals live in today’s cosmetics industry.

“Around the world, many thousands of animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and mice suffer unnecessarily to test products such as lipstick and shampooeven though producing cruelty-free beauty products is safe and simple,” the organization explained.

It should be remembered that Ralph is a rabbit whose life has been involved in various misfortunes that have led him to lose the vision in one of his eyes, in addition to having an endless beeping sound in his ear canal and several burns on his fur.

Although at first they show him as if he were a human being, with a quiet life in the suburbs, the truth is that seconds after his story is told, people can see the reality of this poor animal: it is part of a laboratory in which they test experimental cosmetics on animals like Ralph and the rest of the rabbits that accompany him in this short film.

Thus, with the voice of Taika Waititi, director of JojoRabbit Y Thor: Ragnarökand the company of Zac Efron, Olivia Munn, Ricky Gervais, among others, HSI managed to move the fibers of all the people in the world who did not hesitate to report the pain that this short caused them, since they saw the animal testing of a much more raw, close and real way.

However, a year after the premiere of save ralph A question arises: did it generate any change in the thinking of cosmetics consumers in the world?

To answer this question appeared Agos Jauregui, leader of Strategy and Perspectives of Google Latin America, who through an article published in Think with Googleblog specialized in the data of marketing inside the internet search giant, He explained to netizens that in the past year the global public has somewhat changed the way they look at the environment and beauty.

According to a Nielsen IQ study cited by Jauregui, “sales of beauty and personal care products that have environmental benefits, such as vegan, cruelty-free, reusable and plastic-free packaging, are experiencing high growth rates compared to with those that only have clean ingredients.”

Likewise, Google searches related to this topic have increased exponentially, not only to learn about the theoretical concept raised after the controversy of animal testing and care for the environment, but also to find out first-hand which are the companies and their respective products that they do not have beauty as an excuse to attack life on Earth.

“A clear example is given in the perfumes and fragrances category, which registered an increase of +125% in searches for “organic/natural”. In skin care, inquiries about vegan products grew +59.4%″ Jauregui explained.

In the specific case of Latin America, the Google expert assures that the citizens of the region have shown greater concern in the last year about the origin of the materials and ingredients of the cosmetic industry (with more than 34% of the population), than by the brand that manufactures them or the final price they will have to pay for the products (22% and 16%, respectively).

Thus, according to data from Statisticalthe world trade of vegan cosmetics, that is, with zero testing on animals, is expected to increase by 6.3% each year and thus reach 20.8 billion dollars in 2025. This can be achieved thanks to the concern that both people and most companies have placed in the care of living beings in the race for the search and conservation of beauty.

Although there is still a long way to go to achieve 0% animal testing in the global cosmetics industry, the truth is that more and more companies and people are concerned about achieving this goal; and are contained as save ralph those who do not go unnoticed in the midst of the fight against animal abuse.